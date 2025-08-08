Thalaivan Thalaivii, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, concluded its two-week theatrical run yesterday. Released amid decent expectations, the film has performed really well so far and is expected to go strong until Rajinikanth’s Coolie disturbs its successful run. Before it gets affected by the Coolie storm at the box office, the film has emerged as a success story and has already become Vijay’s second highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 14!

How much did Thalaivan Thalaivii earn at the Indian box office in 14 days?

Written and directed by Pandiraj, the Tamil romantic comedy was released on July 25. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, but among the audience, it is enjoying favorable word-of-mouth. This has helped it build strong momentum at ticket windows. In the opening week, it scored a solid 32.75 crores. During the second week, it displayed good hold and added another 17.23 crores.

Overall, Thalaivan Thalaivii has earned 49.98 crore net at the Indian box office in 14 days, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 58.97 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 32.75 crores

Week 2 – 17.23 crores

Total – 49.98 crores

Becomes Vijay Sethupathi’s 2nd highest-grosser post-COVID!

With 49.98 crores, Thalaivan Thalaivii has crossed Viduthalai Part 2 (44.92 crores) to become Vijay Sethupathi’s second highest-grossing film as the main lead, in the post-COVID era. Maharaja will stay undefeated at the top with 71.3 crores.

Take a look at Vijay Sethupathi’s top 5 grossers post-COVID (as the main lead):

Maharaja – 71.3 crores Thalaivan Thalaivii – 49.98 crores (14 days) Viduthalai Part 2 – 44.92 crores Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal – 41.79 crores Viduthalai Part 1 – 36.98 crores

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, Thalaivan Thalaivii was made on a budget of 25 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 49.98 crores, thus enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 24.98 crores. Calculated further, it equals 99.92% returns.

Tomorrow, the film will hit 100% returns, thus securing a hit verdict at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

