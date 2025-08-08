Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna are coming together ahead of Independence Day to set fire at the box office. Coolie will inevitably score a record-breaking opening in India. But do you know, it may also achieve a new benchmark for South films in Kerala? Scroll below for a detailed day 1 potential!

Coolie Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Kerala)

Thalaiva is roaring loudly in Kerala. The advance booking for Coolie began a few hours ago in the key market. It has already registered pre-sales worth 39 crores (excluding blocked seats). Around 37% of ticket sales are from national chains (PVR INOX and Cinepolis). Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial has sold over 21K tickets so far.

Coolie Box Office Day 1 Prediction (Kerala)

Rajinikanth has a massive pull at the Kerala box office. As per the current prediction, Coolie is sure to open in the 10 crore+ range. But it is competing against Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo and Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan to score the highest day 1 collection in the Southern market.

Take a look at the highest opening days at the Kerala box office (gross collection):

L2: Empuraan: 14.07 crores Leo: 12 crores KGF Chapter 2: 7.30 crores Odiyan: 7.20 crores Beast: 6.70 crores

It is now to be seen where the Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna starrer lands among the top 3.

More about Coolie

Coolie is Rajinikanth’s 171st film as the leading actor. The Tamil action thriller is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures.

The ensemble cast also features Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, and Charle.

It will be competing against Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR’s War 2 in the Hindi as well as the Telugu belt.

Coolie will release in theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025, coinciding with the Independence Day holiday.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Coolie Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Rajinikanth Mania Puts Leo’s All-Time Record Worth 40 Crore+ In Danger?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News