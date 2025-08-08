Haruo Sotozaki’s Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will be released in international markets in less than a week. The dark animated fantasy action film is on a record-breaking spree in Japan, where it is already the ninth highest-grossing film of all time. But how much does it need to beat The Mugen Train at the worldwide box office? Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

How much did Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train earn worldwide?

The Mugen Train is the highest-grossing film in the history of Japan. The Ufotable production earned $386.48 million at the domestic box office alone. At the worldwide box office, it accumulated $506 million, despite being released during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office Collection

The latest Infinity Castle Part 1 – Akaza Returns was released in Japan on July 18, 2025. In three weeks, it garnered an estimated $130.8 million (¥19.4 billion). It is the leading choice of the audience despite competitors like The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Tokyo MER: Nankai Mission, and Kokuho, among others.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is now heading for international release, beginning with Thailand on August 12, followed by Hong Kong, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Singapore on August 14, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Vietnam on August 15, the Philippines on August 20, and South Korea on August 22. The next phase will begin in September, when it will arrive in the US and several other key circuits. One can expect a blockbuster at the worldwide box office because the word-of-mouth is impressive.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle vs The Mugen Train Worldwide Box Office

In order to beat The Mugen Train worldwide, Infinity Castle will need $375.2 million in its kitty. This means it will require growth of almost 286% from the international and domestic markets combined in the upcoming phases.

