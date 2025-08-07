Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—The Movie: Infinity Castle Part 1: Akaza Returns continues to be the leading choice of the Japanese audience. It is about to conclude three weeks in theatres. Haruo Sotozaki‘s directorial is also inches away from becoming the ninth highest grossing film of all time at the domestic box office. Scroll below for the box office updates!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office Collection

As per the latest update, Infinity Castle added $3 million to its kitty on day 20. It witnessed a 25% jump in box office collection compared to $2.4 million earned the previous day. It is giving other domestic as well as international releases like Tokyo MER: Nankai Mission, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Lilo & Stitch a run for their money.

In 20 days, the overall collection of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle in Japan surged to $128.2 million (¥18.89 billion). Starting next week, Akaza Returns will be released in Thailand (August 12), Hong Kong, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Singapore (August 14), among other international circuits. The word-of-mouth is strong, and with a massive global fan following, it is heading to become a worldwide blockbuster!

Set to become the 9th highest grosser in Japan

The Infinity Castle movie recently surpassed Bayside Shakedown 2 to emerge as the 9th highest-grossing film in the history of the Japanese box office. It is now only $4.8 million away from stealing the 9th spot from Howl’s Moving Castle (¥19.60 billion/ $133 million).

Post that, it will be competing against Princess Mononoke (¥20.18 billion).

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office Summary (20 days)

Day 1: ¥1.64 billion($11.2million)

Day 3: ¥5.52 billion ($37.5 million)

Day 4: ¥7.31 billion ($49.7 million)

Day 7: ¥10.7 billion ($72.4 million)

Day 14: ¥15.17 billion ($102.2 million)

Day 17: ¥17.84 billion ($119.6 million)

Day 20: ¥18.89 billion ($128.2 million)

