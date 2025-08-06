Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps has hit yet another major milestone at the domestic box office. It has also surpassed the domestic haul of MCU’s Captain America: Brave New World. It is now the highest-grossing MCU movie in North America and will soon cross the $400 million milestone worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The F4 movie scored one of the biggest second weekends of the year under Jurassic World Rebirth, Sinners, Superman, and others. It beat the entire run of Thunderbolts* in its second weekend. The movie witnessed one of the biggest drops in MCU history. It is close to beating the worldwide haul of Black Widow. The film is projected to end its domestic run below Superman.

How much has the film earned in 11 days at the North American box office?

Based on the report by Box Office Mojo, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected a solid $4.5 million at the North American box office on its second Monday. It is the 6th biggest second Monday of the year. It has witnessed a harsh drop of -57% from last Monday, with the domestic total hitting $201.6 million. The film has become the 8th 2025 release to cross this milestone.

Biggest second Mondays of 2025

Superman – $6.9 million Sinners – $5.5 million Lilo & Stitch – $5.3 million A Minecraft Movie – $5 million Jurassic World Rebirth – $4.6 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $4.5 million

Becomes the highest-grossing MCU film of the year domestically!

The F4 flick has not only crossed the $200 million milestone but also ended Captain America: Brave New World’s reign as the highest-grossing MCU movie of 2025. Captain America 4 collected $200.5 million in its domestic run and was the seventh highest-grossing film of the year. First Steps has beaten that run, becoming the seventh biggest 2025 release. It will soon surpass Captain America 4 at the worldwide box office as well.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will lose the ultimate war against the DCU movie Superman, as it is expected to end its domestic run between $280 million and $295 million. Meanwhile, Superman has already surpassed the $300 million milestone in North America. After two weekends, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which was released on July 25, has reached the $371.95 million mark worldwide.

Box Office Summary

North America – $201.6 million

International – $170.3 million

Worldwide – $371.9 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office: Just $8M Away From Surpassing A Beloved James Bond Movie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News