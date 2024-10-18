Is Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Still Alive and Set to Return in Future MCU Films?

Have you all seen the last of Black Widow? Per Scarlett Johansson, never say never. During a sit-down on the Today show, the actress playfully stirred the pot of speculation about her return as Natasha Romanoff. “I think it was the end, right? She passed,” she alluded, recalling the emotional moment in Endgame when Natasha sacrificed herself for the Soul Stone, saving Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye. But, as Johansson quipped, “It would be a miracle. It would be a real Marvel miracle.”

MCU fans might remember that Johansson first donned the Black Widow persona in Iron Man 2 (2010). After myriad hits, she quickly became a fan favorite. Yet, it was in Endgame (2019) that her character met her tragic fate. This pivotal moment she marked not only the end of Black Widow but also a significant turning point for the MCU itself.

However, the actress didn’t exactly slam the door on her return. When asked about her potential comeback, Johansson blared around the topic. “Is it, like, a vampire version of the character?

Because I’m here for that. Or like a zombie version, maybe?” she playfully suggested, citing the Marvel “multiverse” as a possible loophole to resurrect her character. Could a cheeky alternate universe be the ticket to bringing Natasha back? It’s a thought that sparked excitement among fans.

Interestingly, Johansson expressed her contentment with Black Widow’s arc. In July 2021, she noted she had “no plans to return,” feeling satisfied with her character’s conclusion in Black Widow (2021). “It feels like a great way to go out for this chapter of my Marvel identity,” she said, leaving fans with a bittersweet taste. Yet, she still held the door ajar for future collaborations, emphasizing the wealth of stories to be explored in the MCU.

A Bittersweet Departure To Black Widow’s Fate

Reflecting on the moment she learned about Black Widow’s fate, Johansson shared how Kevin Feige broke the news. “It was bittersweet, but it was not a shock,” she recalled. Feige informed her before filming for Infinity War began, hinting at “big sacrifices and big losses” ahead. The stakes were always high for the Avengers, and Natasha’s sacrifice was a fitting tribute to her character’s journey.

The emotional weight of her exit resonated throughout the fanbase, especially considering alternate endings were considered during filming. Initially, the writers toyed with Hawkeye meeting his end instead of Black Widow. “Don’t rob her of this!” urged female crew members, advocating for Natasha’s moment to shine. Their insistence underscored the importance of her character in the MCU.

Johansson’s connection to the Marvel universe remains strong despite her apparent finality. As fans eagerly anticipate future projects, the tantalizing notion of a multiverse brings new life to the question: might we see Black Widow rise again?

The MCU is constantly expanding. While Johansson’s Black Widow seems to have taken her final bow, the possibility of alternate timelines or resurrected versions does offer a glimmer of hope. The real question is, how will she make her comeback, and what new adventures await? One thing’s for sure: the Marvel journey’s far from over!

