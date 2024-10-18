Joaquin Phoenix, a master of transformation, has captured accolades for his unforgettable performances in films like Gladiator and Joker. Known for his intense dedication to his credit, the actor has always fully immersed himself in complex characters, earning him an Academy Award. He is no stranger to accolades like Golden Globes and Oscars and has been rewarded for his emotional performances.

Born as Joaquin Rafael Bottom, the actor has a net worth of $80 million per Celebrity Net Worth. The actor’s acting career began at a young age, and he earned his breakthrough in To Die For. However, his portrayal of Commodus in Gladiator made him an international star and earned him his first Academy Award nomination.

At the age of 8, Phoenix began his acting with Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. He told Fresh Air’s Terry Gross about his first acting experience, “I remember feeling like I was buzzing, like my whole body was vibrating, because it was just so exciting to experience this thing that wasn’t real but at moments felt like it was real. It’s the feeling that I’ve been chasing ever since.”

Following this, he starred in other films like Walk the Line, The Master, Her, Quills, Irrational Man, The Sisters Brothers, and Inherent Vice. It was Todd Phillips’ Joker that earned Phoenix the Oscar buzz. Phoenix earned $4.5 million for Joker as a base salary and $20 million for Joker: Folie a Deux. However, in 2020, it was revealed that he earned $50 million for both films. For his role in the 2000s Gladiator, the actor earned around $500,000 to $1 million, as per Collider.

Apart from his acting career, he has also directed several music videos with artists like People in Planes, She Wants Revenge, Ringside, Arckid, and Albert Hammond Jr. He was also the executive producer of the show 4Real.

Reflecting on Phoenix’s personal life, the actor has been in a relationship with Rooney Mara since 2016 and engaged in 2019. Before her, he was linked with Liv Tyler and Topaz Page-Green.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Terrifier 3 Box Office (North America): Surpasses Run Of Films Led By Scarlett Johansson, Henry Cavill & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News