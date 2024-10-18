Venom: The Last Dance, the last film in Sony’s Venom series, is all set to hit the theaters soon. Since the franchise began with the first film’s release in 2018, fans have been waiting to see a face-off between Venom and Spider-Man.

Considering that Sony still shares the rights to Spider-Man with Disney, the superhero appearing in the anti-hero’s film is not a far-fetched thought. The post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2022) also hinted at a potential crossover between the two, leaving fans excited. So, is Spider-Man going to appear in Venom: The Last Dance? Here is everything we know.

The Possibility of Spider-Man’s Cameo in Venom: The Last Dance

So far, the makers have remained tight-lipped about a potential Spider-Man cameo in Venom: The Last Dance. The film’s trailers and other promotional materials haven’t mentioned the superhero. However, Tom Hardy recently addressed Peter Parker’s appearance in the final Venom film at a fan event.

“Will we ever meet Spider-Man? You know, see, there are always possibilities. But I cannot say anything because this is the latest movie. I would love that,” Hardy said. So, the actor has neither confirmed nor denied the web-slinger’s involvement in Venom 3.

Previously, there were speculations about the movie being connected to Andrew Garfield starrer The Amazing Spider-Man, as actor Rhys Ifans appears in both films. However, director Kelly Marcel has quashed the rumors, citing that Ifans has been cast in a different role in Venom than the one he played in The Amazing Spider-Man.

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe previously referenced the MCU’s Spider-Man in the post-credits scene of Venom 2. In a pivotal scene, Eddie Brock finds himself in a hotel room as the news on TV reveals Spider-Man’s true identity. The footage features scenes from Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), showcasing Tom Holland donning the iconic Spider-Man suit.

Earlier than that, we saw Spider-Man and Venom together in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 (2007), where Tobey Maguire played the titular role and Topher Grace starred as his rival Eddie Brock Jr. If the two heroes once again appear together in Venom 3, it would undoubtedly be a treat for fans.

Venom: The Last Dance follows Eddie Brock and Venom as both of their worlds are hunting them. To save themselves, the two are forced to make a harsh decision. Apart from Tom Hardy and Rhys Ifans, the film stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, and Alanna Ubach. Venom: The Last Dance will hit the theaters on October 25th, 2024.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (North America): Less Than $1M Away From Usurping Barbie’s Spot As The 12th Highest-Grossing Film Ever

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News