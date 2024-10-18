Did Chris Hemsworth's Thor Cause the Events of Avengers: Endgame?

Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor, the god with a beer belly and existential crisis, might’ve set Endgame in motion. While he wallowed, Ant-Man brought a wild idea: time travel to grab the Infinity Stones before Thanos could strike. Let’s rewind this epic tale.

The Science (Or Madness?) of Time Travel

This is where things get sticky. Iron Man, Hulk, and the gang teamed up to mess around with time, and things got wonderfully chaotic when they started hopping through different eras. They split into squads, each heading to a specific timeline to nab the stones. Thor and Rocket zipped back to Asgard in 2013, hoping to swipe the Reality Stone, while Captain America, Iron Man, and Ant-Man had full hands in New York circa 2012. But not everything went as planned—especially after Loki escaped with the Tesseract.

And that’s when the big question comes knocking: If Thor’s squad hadn’t dabbled in time-hopping, would the events of Endgame have played out the same way? Would Thanos have still been a universal pain? And more importantly, was Thor’s desperation to fix his mistakes the real catalyst for this chain reaction?

Thor, Nebula, and the Butterfly Effect

Oh, and let’s not forget the ultimate paradox brought to life by Nebula’s dual showdown—future Nebula from 2023 blasted her past self from 2014 to smithereens without blinking an eye. No weird glitches, no disappearing acts.

Why? Because of the time-traveling antics in Endgame, played by their quantum physics rulebook, ditching the classic “butterfly effect” logic. Instead, whenever they meddled with the past, they created alternate realities, like cosmic side quests. So Thor’s Asgard trip didn’t mess with our main timeline but gave birth to parallel worlds where who-knows-what happened!

Even the Ancient One laid down the law for Hulk: mess with the Stones, and you mess with reality. That’s why Cap (who, by the way, still gets the best retirement gig ever) had to return each Infinity Stone to its rightful time-space slot.

And then there’s the cherry on top—Captain America’s happy ending. He stayed back in time to live his life with Peggy Carter (cue the nostalgic dance scene), proving that, unlike the rest of the Avengers, he was always meant to be exactly where he ended up. Even Doctor Strange hinted at it when he told Tony, “If I tell you what happens, it won’t happen.”

So, did Thor accidentally set the wheels in motion for Endgame’s universe-saving, timeline-splitting shenanigans? Maybe. One thing’s for sure, though: nothing in the MCU happens by accident, and our favorite god of thunder’s mistakes just might have saved the day.

