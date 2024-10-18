Following the tragic and saddening death of One Direction‘s former bandmate, Liam Payne, his ex-fiancee, Maya Henry, has revealed shocking details about the singer. The interview, which was aired two days ago before his death, reportedly claims that the singer would send distressing messages to Henry.

Why Did Liam Payne Say He’s ‘Gonna Die’?

During Henry’s recent appearance on The Internet Is Dead podcast, YouTube opened up about the incident and struggles that the singer faced with his mental health. She claimed that he would contact her after their breakup and often made unsettling remarks about his morality by saying that he felt his end was near.

The 23-year-old model shared, “He would always message me ever since we broke up [saying], ‘Oh, I’m not well.'” As per Henry, the pop star had a disturbing fixation on death and frequently sent her messages with similar sentiments. She added, “He would always play with death and be like, ‘Well, I’m going to die. I’m not doing well.”

Henry further explained how Payne used “manipulation tactics” to gain sympathy. She said, “One time, I tried to get him help, but he was not taking it. He would text my mom, ‘I’m not doing well, have Maya contact me,’ because I wouldn’t respond.”

Payne and Henry began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2020. However, they parted ways in 2022.

How Did Liam Payne Die?

One Direction, a former singer, died after falling from the third floor of a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31 years old. The pop star suffered severe injuries from the fall, and there was “no possibility of resuscitation.” He is survived by his son with his ex, Cheryl.

Follow Koimoi for more Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Remember When Megan Fox Defied Hollywood and Made a Powerful Comeback After Being “Cancelled”?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News