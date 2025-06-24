The Titanic actress, Kate Winslet, is one of the hardest-working and dedicated actresses who has given back-to-back hits to Hollywood. Despite achieving so much success in her career, she has often been scrutinized for her weight. In the initial days of her career, she used to get very insecure about how she looked, and even her weight scale used to decide what kind of roles she would do.

However, Winslet never once thought of getting Ozempic in her diet to lose the extra pounds. Rather, she didn’t even know what that was until, during one of her interviews, a reporter gave in some details about it. The actress revealed how late Joan Rivers once joked about her weight and said that it was she who sank the Titanic. Scroll ahead to find out her take on weight transformation.

Kate Winslet Had No Clue What Ozempic Was & Her Reaction Was Priceless

During an interview with The New York Times Magazine, when Winslet was asked about her knowledge of Ozempic, which has grown popular for casual weight loss, she straight up denied it. She said, “I actually don’t know what Ozempic is. All I know is that it’s some pill that people are taking or something like that.” As she was snacking on a pastry, when The Holiday actress found out about it, she shockingly stated, “Oh, my God. This sounds terrible. Let’s eat some more things!”

While talking about the weight transformation journey, Kate Winslet admitted that right after Titanic was released, she was dealing with an eating disorder. “I never told anyone about it. “Because guess what — people in the world around you go: ‘Hey, you look great! You lost weight!’ So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight. And that is one thing I will not let people talk about. If they do, I pull them up straight away,” she explained.

Kate Winslet’s Candid Confession About Her Struggles With Body Image

In previous interviews as well, the Revolutionary Road actress has often talked about how difficult her initial days were, as she used to get continuously judged for her weight. During a conversation with The Sunday Times in 2022, she recalled being called a ‘blubber’ and that her weight used to define which kind of roles she would get – ‘fat girls’ ones. She further added, “It can be extremely negative. People are subject to scrutiny that is more than a young, vulnerable person can cope with.”

Kate Winslet continued, “But in the film industry, it is really changing. When I was younger, my agent would get calls saying, ‘How’s her weight?’ I kid you not. So it’s heartwarming that this has started to change.” She even shared once that she would have called people out for bullying her if she had gotten another chance. On appearing on Happy Sad Confused in 2022, she stated, “I would have said, ‘Don’t you dare treat me like this. I’m a young woman, my body is changing, I’m figuring it out, I’m deeply insecure, I’m terrified, don’t make this any harder than it already is.’ “

Well, the continuous scrutiny can definitely affect your mental health. What are your thoughts?

