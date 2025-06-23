It turns out that Emma Stone’s ultimate Hollywood dream has nothing to do with red carpets or golden statues. In a throwback from early 2024, the Poor Things star revealed something fans didn’t see coming: she applied to be a contestant on Jeopardy! every single year, and keeps getting turned down.

The Oscar-winner with two Golden Globes and three SAG Awards still hasn’t cracked the clue board. “That’s my favorite show. That’s my dream,” Stone said during her appearance on the Awards Circuit podcast. According to her, it’s not as easy as just signing up. To get on the legendary game show, you’ve got to pass a quiz, and you can only take it once a year. She’s been at it every June. So far? No luck.

“They don’t tell you how you did,” she explained in the 2024 “Awards Circuit” podcast episode (reported by LA Times). “They just say, ‘We’ll let you know in the next nine to 12 months if you got on the show,’ and guess what, I haven’t gotten on the show.”

Not Celebrity Jeopardy! Emma Stone Wants The Real Deal

What’s more surprising? She doesn’t want the celeb edition. When the podcast host suggested she could easily land on Celebrity Jeopardy!, Stone didn’t hesitate to shut that idea down. “I really want to earn my stripes,” she said.

The actress is not looking to take the A-list shortcut. She aims to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with regular trivia buffs and win her spot the hard way. Every night, she practices the game by religiously watching the show, and jotting down how many clues she answers correctly. It’s her late-night study session and is clearly more than just a quirky hobby.

The host even quipped her preparation was straight out of the White Men Can’t Jump playbook. In that 1992 comedy, Perez’s character, Gloria, obsesses over Jeopardy! questions until she finally lands on the show, with all the categories aligning perfectly. Stone laughed, but the comparison fits. She’s basically living Gloria’s dream, minus the part where she actually gets on the show.

Emma Stone says she dreams of going on Jeopardy and applies every June. “You can only take it once a year with your email address. So every June I take the quiz & they don’t tell you how you did… guess what, I haven’t gotten on the show. I watch it every single night and I mark… pic.twitter.com/xIiClRXKjH — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 12, 2024

Emma Stone Is Not The First Famous Face To Try Jeopardy!

Stone wouldn’t be the only familiar face to take a swing at the buzzer. In 2018, Jackie Fuchs, former bassist for the Runaways, not only made it on the game show but won four straight games and walked away with over $87K. That same year, Paris Themmen, aka Mike Teevee from Willy Wonka, also competed. Though Trebek introduced him just as a “backpacker” and “entrepreneur,” it was clear that fame doesn’t fast-track anyone through Jeopardy! casting.

While the casting team hasn’t picked her yet, Emma Stone remains hopeful. Her trivia skills are sharp, she could probably ace Final Jeopardy! in her sleep. And honestly, with Jeopardy! ruling TV after 40 seasons, she is the kind of fan who’d toss aside an Oscar if it meant buzzing in on the big stage.

And while she’s still waiting for her buzzer moment, Stone’s award streak hasn’t slowed down. Around the same time, she was on track to become just the second woman in history to land Oscar nominations for both acting and producing in the same year, following Frances McDormand’s Nomadland double win in 2020.

