Jeopardy Masters features notable and known Jeopardy champions who compete against each other to emerge as the champion of champions. The first season premiered in May 2023 and became a massive success.

Season 2 premiered in 2024 and now the third edition is slated to air this year. James Holzhaue won the first season while Victoria Groce won the second edition. Here’s what we know about the upcoming third season of Jeopardy Master including its premiere date, host, contestants and more.

Jeopardy Masters Season 3: Premiere Date & Host

Season three of Jeopardy Masters will premiere on ABC on April 30, 2025, at 9/8c with hour-long episodes. There will be two games per episode. Post the premiere episode, the show will air each Wednesday night for 9 weeks. All episodes will stream on Hulu the day after they air on the hit network.

Both the previous seasons are available to stream on the digital giant. Ken Jennings is returning to host the competition. He is the host of the regular Jeopardy as well and was once a Jeopardy contestant with the record of a 74 consecutive wins, becoming the highest-earning game show contestant in America. He is now a fan-favorite host whose work the audience enjoys.

Jeopardy Masters Season 3: Format & Contestants

As per the format of Jeopardy Masters, there are four rounds: Knockouts where each player plays twice and the bottom 3 are eliminated. Then there are the Quarterfinals where each player plays three times and the bottom two are eliminated. This is followed by the Semifinals where each player plays three times and the bottom player is eliminated, leading to the Final.

Players are given match points based on their performance in each game until the finale. The winner gets three points, the second place gets two, and the third place gets zero. If a contestant does not make it to the Final Jeopardy round, they automatically receive zero match points for the game.

In case of a tie, the winner is chosen by how many games they have won. If that leads to a tie yet again, then the cumulative correct responses for that round are considered and weighed to decide who the winner will be.

Reigning champion Victoria Groce is back to contest the game show yet again. She is joined by returning finalist Yogesh Raut. The other names in the mix are Neilesh Vinjamuri, Adriana Harmeyer, Isaac Hirsch, Juveria Zaheer, Matt Amodio, Roger Craig and Brad Rutter, making a fun bunch.

Jeopardy Masters winners get $500,000, the Trophy and the champion title. They also receive a $100,000 donation to a charity in their honor. On the other hand, the runner up wins $250,000 and third place gets $150,000.

