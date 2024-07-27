Game shows aren’t just for fun, they actually hook the audience with interesting twists, incredible tasks, and mindless fun. In the history of television, game shows have evolved and become the daily-viewing cycle in most homes. From trivia competitions to skill battles and beyond, the audience loves watching various shows, especially when there is a great host. Many of the shows are still airing today after they’ve been running for decades, and that’s because they have built a huge fan base and continue to bring exciting game prizes, cut-throat competition, and giant stunts. Here we lay out the best 10-game shows of all time that you should definitely watch.

Deal or No Deal (2005-2019)

Deal or No Deal ran from 2005-2009 on NBC and returned in 2018-2019 on CNBC. The show, which was created by Dick de Rijk and John de Mol is based on a Dutch show by the same name. It gained popularity because of its engaging host, Howie Mandel, and the panel of beautiful women holding briefcases. The show followed a player selecting a briefcase as their own and then choosing from the remaining ones, each containing a different dollar amount. The offer from the mysterious banker corresponds with the remaining briefcases, building intensity as each one is opened and the player anxiously awaits the banker’s offers. Deal or No Deal’s concept became so popular that the game’s theme can be found on mobile apps, casino slot machines, and video games, and also inspired another game show, Deal or No Deal Island.

Supermarket Sweet (1965-2022)

One of the longest-running game shows, Supermarket Sweep commenced in 1965 and ran for two years on ABC. The show returned on Lifetime in 1990 and aired till 1995 and later moved to PAX TV from 2000-2003. Again, owing to its popularity, it returned to ABC in 2020 and aired through 2022. Supermarket Sweep was created by Al Howard and the recent version of the show was hosted by Leslie Jones. For every season, the theme of Supermarket Sweep remained the same, one part was a quiz show, and another part consisted of a race through a supermarket to grab items of various values. The more answers you get correct in the quiz portion, the more time you have for the sweep. The show combines questions and answers with physical elements, which adds comedic moments to the show. The players showcase their skills while being tested for their knowledge of pop culture, tabloids, and movies.

Hollywood Squares (1966-)

Hollywood Squares originally aired from 1966 till 1980 and continued in syndication through 2004. The show is set to return with Drew Barrymore as the host in 2025. Hollywood Squares follow an evolved version of tic-tac-toe, and feature celebrities seated in nine spots in a cubed square, resembling a life-size game board. They are asked questions, and players must guess if their answers are correct. The first player to get three questions in a row wins. This show is unique from all the other game shows and is themed for players to win money. It is more of a comedy show as celebrities often crack jokes before giving real answers, maintaining the comedic element during the intense environment.

Jeopardy! (1964-)

Created by Merv Griffin, Jeopardy! is loved by everyone and there’s no better show than this regarding intellectual skills. The show has featured incredible players over the years who have won whopping amounts of money. The game follows extensive trivia knowledge across various subjects and quicker reflexes on the buzzer to answer the question first. Jeopardy! was hosted by Art Fleming for 36 years until he died in 2021. After his passing, Ken Jennings took over as the host, who is also known for his record-breaking winning streak. Jennings was initially rotated with Mayin Bialik; however, he became a permanent host in December 2023. Jennings’s witty and engaging personality has continued to impress players and audiences alike. Jeopardy! has inspired video games, and spin-offs like Jeopardy! Masters, Celebrity Jeopardy! board games, casino slot machines, as well as several tournaments featuring the return of players and champions.

Wheel of Fortune (1975-)

Hosted by Pat Sajak ever since its beginning, Wheel of Fortune was taken over by Ryan Seacrest after Sajak announced his retirement in 2023. The show follows three players spinning a wheel and guessing letters on a puzzle board, Hangman-style. The players must strategize whether to keep spinning to accumulate more money or solve the puzzle as soon as they know the answer. The final round involves a single puzzle where players choose letters and have limited time to solve it. Wheel of Fortune is popularly known for its host, Sajak, and his co-host, Vanna White, who reveals the letters. The game allows players to win big money.

