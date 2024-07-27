Princess Diana, “The People’s Princess,” endeared herself to the world with her down-to-earth, relatable personality. Soap fans would be surprised to learn that, like many of us, she loved American daytime drama General Hospital, so much so that she obtained bootleg copies of the soap, as it never ran in the U.K.

Anthony Geary and co-star Genie Francis, who portrayed Luke and Laura in General Hospital, are perhaps the most beloved couple in daytime drama. The characters’ 1981 wedding was the highest-rated hour in soap opera history and was crashed by another devout fan, Elizabeth Taylor, who begged for a guest spot on the show.

Geary revealed, “From her wedding, she wrote a note to both Genie Francis, who played Laura, and I, and sent us both bottles of champagne from her wedding. It was a heady moment for both of us. Very amazing.”

Geary quipped that he drank all his champagne from Princess Diana and turned the bottle into a lamp.

