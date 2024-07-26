Hulu has planned to churn out some amazing content in August. From the premiere of highly awaited original shows to the streaming release of blockbuster films, the streaming platform has a lot to offer.
For starters, we are getting the fourth season of the hit mystery comedy-drama, Only Murders in the Building. But that’s not all! Here are all the shows and films being added on Hulu in August 2024:
August 1
- Billion Dollar Wreck: Season 1
- Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty: Season 1
- Interrogation Cam: Season 1
- Naruto Shippuden (Dubbed) Episodes 450 to 461
- The Banger Sisters
- The Beach
- Because I Said So
- Brothers Mcmullen
- Casino
- Drumline
- Eddie Murphy: Raw
- Eragon
- Flubber
- Fool’s Gold
- The Full Monty
- Garfield
- Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties
- The Guardian
- Horrible Bosses
- Horrible Bosses 2
- I Feel Pretty
- In Time
- John Carter
- Kingdom of Heaven
- Knocked Up
- Maid in Manhattan
- Marley & Me
- Marley & Me: The Puppy Years
- The Mask of Zorro
- Midway
- Muppets from Space
- Night at the Museum
- Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
- Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb
- Open Season: Scared Silly
- Punch-Drunk Love
- Race To Witch Mountain
- Rachel Getting Married
- Raising Arizona
- Random Hearts
- Robots
- Simply Irresistible
- Son-in-law
- Stay
- Tron: Legacy
- Welcome Home
- Zero Dark Thirty
Trending
August 2
- The Comedy Central Roast of James Franco
- The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Streaming Release)
August 3
- Suitable Flesh
August 4
- Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
August 5
- Impractical Jokers: Season 8
August 7
- Dance Moms: A New Era: Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- NO WAY OUT: The Roulette: Premiere (Subbed)
- The Zone: Survival Mission: Season 3 Premiere (Subbed)
- The Secret Romantic Guesthouse: Season 1 (Subbed)
August 8
- Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Season 2
- Blackout: Season 1A (Dubbed)
- Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult: Season 1
- Presidents at War: Season 1
- The World Wars: Season 1
- Top Shot: Season 3
- Unsolved: Season 3
- A Piece of Cake
- Epic Tails
- Food, Inc. 2
August 9
- Billy Wayne Davis: Testify
- Eddie Pepitone: For the Masses
- Greg Warren: The Salesman
- Hari Kondabolu: Vacation Baby
- Kelsey Cook: The Hustler
- Chief of Station
August 10
- Greta
August 11
- Beautiful Disaster
August 12
- Solar Opposites: Season 5 (Hulu Original)
August 13
- The Woman King
August 14
- Tyrant: Season 1 (Subbed and Dubbed)
- La Chimera
August 15
- Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Season 5
- Bakers vs. Fakers: Season 2
- Build It Bigger: Season 1
- Cake Boss: Season 16
- Cake Wars: Season 2
- Cooks vs. Cons: Season 5
- Curb Appeal: Season 26
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Seasons 14 and 15
- Deadly Women: Seasons 12 and 13
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Seasons 6 and 7
- Family by the Ton: Season 1
- Man vs. Wild: Seasons 4 and 6
- My 600-lb Life: Season 8
- My Strange Addiction: Season 4
- NASA’s Unexplained Files: Season 5
- Tanked: Seasons 11 and 12
- The Last Alaskans: Seasons 1 and 2
- Tia Mowry at Home: Season 1
- Unusual Suspects: Seasons 6 and 7
- Vigilante: Season 1 (Dubbed)
- WWE Smack Talk: Season 1
- WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Season 2
- Boy in the Walls
- Smile
August 16
- Accidental Texan
- Beta Male (Kumail Nanjiani)
- Comedy Central Presents Half-Hour Special (Andrew Santino)
- Comedy Central Presents Half-Hour Special (Donald Glover)
- Immaculate
- Thank You Very Cool (Nick Kroll)
- Tongue Untied (Wanda Sykes)
August 19
- OceanXplorers: Season 1 Premiere
August 20
- Muslim Matchmaker: Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- Agent Recon
August 21
- High School Return of a Gangster: Season 1 (Dubbed)
- Stress Positions
August 22
- Biography: WWE Legends: Season 1
- Cursed Gold: Shipwreck Scandal: Season 1
- Deadly Alibi: Season 1
- Reasonable Doubt: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
- WWE Rivals: Seasons 1 and 2
August 23
- Holly Hobbie: Season 5
- Adam Cayton Holland: Wallpaper
- The Dive
- Greg Warren: Where the Field Corn Grows
- Lewis Black: Thanks for Risking Your Life
- Mike Vecchione: The Attractives
- Reverse the Curse (Bucky F*cking Dent)
- Sasheer Zamata: The First Woman
August 24
- FX’s The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly: Documentary Premiere
August 25
- The Courier
- Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Season 1A
August 26
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Seasons 3 and 4
August 27
- Only Murders in the Building: Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Chaos Walking
August 28
- After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun: Docuseries (Hulu Original)
- Blackout: Season 1A
- The Villain of Romance Season 1 (Subbed)
August 29
- Gold Medal Families
- History’s Greatest Mysteries: Season 4
- Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man: Docuseries Premiere
- Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg
- The Duff
August 30
- I Kissed a Girl: Season 2
- Something in the Water
Must Read: Top 8 Selena Gomez TV Shows/Movies As Singer Celebrates 32nd Birthday With BF Benny Blanco
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News