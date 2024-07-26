Hulu has planned to churn out some amazing content in August. From the premiere of highly awaited original shows to the streaming release of blockbuster films, the streaming platform has a lot to offer.

For starters, we are getting the fourth season of the hit mystery comedy-drama, Only Murders in the Building. But that’s not all! Here are all the shows and films being added on Hulu in August 2024:

August 1

Billion Dollar Wreck: Season 1

Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty: Season 1

Interrogation Cam: Season 1

Naruto Shippuden (Dubbed) Episodes 450 to 461

The Banger Sisters

The Beach

Because I Said So

Brothers Mcmullen

Casino

Drumline

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Eragon

Flubber

Fool’s Gold

The Full Monty

Garfield

Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties

The Guardian

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

I Feel Pretty

In Time

John Carter

Kingdom of Heaven

Knocked Up

Maid in Manhattan

Marley & Me

Marley & Me: The Puppy Years

The Mask of Zorro

Midway

Muppets from Space

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb

Open Season: Scared Silly

Punch-Drunk Love

Race To Witch Mountain

Rachel Getting Married

Raising Arizona

Random Hearts

Robots

Simply Irresistible

Son-in-law

Stay

Tron: Legacy

Welcome Home

Zero Dark Thirty

August 2

The Comedy Central Roast of James Franco

The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Streaming Release)

August 3

Suitable Flesh

August 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

August 5

Impractical Jokers: Season 8

August 7

Dance Moms: A New Era: Season 1 (Hulu Original)

NO WAY OUT: The Roulette: Premiere (Subbed)

The Zone: Survival Mission: Season 3 Premiere (Subbed)

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse: Season 1 (Subbed)

August 8

Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Season 2

Blackout: Season 1A (Dubbed)

Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult: Season 1

Presidents at War: Season 1

The World Wars: Season 1

Top Shot: Season 3

Unsolved: Season 3

A Piece of Cake

Epic Tails

Food, Inc. 2

August 9

Billy Wayne Davis: Testify

Eddie Pepitone: For the Masses

Greg Warren: The Salesman

Hari Kondabolu: Vacation Baby

Kelsey Cook: The Hustler

Chief of Station

August 10

Greta

August 11

Beautiful Disaster

August 12

Solar Opposites: Season 5 (Hulu Original)

August 13

The Woman King

August 14

Tyrant: Season 1 (Subbed and Dubbed)

La Chimera

August 15

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Season 5

Bakers vs. Fakers: Season 2

Build It Bigger: Season 1

Cake Boss: Season 16

Cake Wars: Season 2

Cooks vs. Cons: Season 5

Curb Appeal: Season 26

Cutthroat Kitchen: Seasons 14 and 15

Deadly Women: Seasons 12 and 13

Dr. Pimple Popper: Seasons 6 and 7

Family by the Ton: Season 1

Man vs. Wild: Seasons 4 and 6

My 600-lb Life: Season 8

My Strange Addiction: Season 4

NASA’s Unexplained Files: Season 5

Tanked: Seasons 11 and 12

The Last Alaskans: Seasons 1 and 2

Tia Mowry at Home: Season 1

Unusual Suspects: Seasons 6 and 7

Vigilante: Season 1 (Dubbed)

WWE Smack Talk: Season 1

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Season 2

Boy in the Walls

Smile

August 16

Accidental Texan

Beta Male (Kumail Nanjiani)

Comedy Central Presents Half-Hour Special (Andrew Santino)

Comedy Central Presents Half-Hour Special (Donald Glover)

Immaculate

Thank You Very Cool (Nick Kroll)

Tongue Untied (Wanda Sykes)

August 19

OceanXplorers: Season 1 Premiere

August 20

Muslim Matchmaker: Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Agent Recon

August 21

High School Return of a Gangster: Season 1 (Dubbed)

Stress Positions

August 22

Biography: WWE Legends: Season 1

Cursed Gold: Shipwreck Scandal: Season 1

Deadly Alibi: Season 1

Reasonable Doubt: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

WWE Rivals: Seasons 1 and 2

August 23

Holly Hobbie: Season 5

Adam Cayton Holland: Wallpaper

The Dive

Greg Warren: Where the Field Corn Grows

Lewis Black: Thanks for Risking Your Life

Mike Vecchione: The Attractives

Reverse the Curse (Bucky F*cking Dent)

Sasheer Zamata: The First Woman

August 24

FX’s The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly: Documentary Premiere

August 25

The Courier

Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Season 1A

August 26

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Seasons 3 and 4

August 27

Only Murders in the Building: Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Chaos Walking

August 28

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun: Docuseries (Hulu Original)

Blackout: Season 1A

The Villain of Romance Season 1 (Subbed)

August 29

Gold Medal Families

History’s Greatest Mysteries: Season 4

Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man: Docuseries Premiere

Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg

The Duff

August 30

I Kissed a Girl: Season 2

Something in the Water

