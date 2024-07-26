Shows and Films Coming to Hulu in August 2024
Hulu has planned to churn out some amazing content in August. From the premiere of highly awaited original shows to the streaming release of blockbuster films, the streaming platform has a lot to offer.

For starters, we are getting the fourth season of the hit mystery comedy-drama, Only Murders in the Building. But that’s not all! Here are all the shows and films being added on Hulu in August 2024:

August 1

  • Billion Dollar Wreck: Season 1
  • Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty: Season 1
  • Interrogation Cam: Season 1
  • Naruto Shippuden (Dubbed) Episodes 450 to 461
  • The Banger Sisters
  • The Beach
  • Because I Said So
  • Brothers Mcmullen
  • Casino
  • Drumline
  • Eddie Murphy: Raw
  • Eragon
  • Flubber
  • Fool’s Gold
  • The Full Monty
  • Garfield
  • Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties
  • The Guardian
  • Horrible Bosses
  • Horrible Bosses 2
  • I Feel Pretty
  • In Time
  • John Carter
  • Kingdom of Heaven
  • Knocked Up
  • Maid in Manhattan
  • Marley & Me
  • Marley & Me: The Puppy Years
  • The Mask of Zorro
  • Midway
  • Muppets from Space
  • Night at the Museum
  • Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
  • Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb
  • Open Season: Scared Silly
  • Punch-Drunk Love
  • Race To Witch Mountain
  • Rachel Getting Married
  • Raising Arizona
  • Random Hearts
  • Robots
  • Simply Irresistible
  • Son-in-law
  • Stay
  • Tron: Legacy
  • Welcome Home
  • Zero Dark Thirty

August 2

  • The Comedy Central Roast of James Franco
  • The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber
  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Streaming Release)

August 3

  • Suitable Flesh

August 4

  • Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

August 5

  • Impractical Jokers: Season 8

August 7

  • Dance Moms: A New Era: Season 1 (Hulu Original)
  • NO WAY OUT: The Roulette: Premiere (Subbed)
  • The Zone: Survival Mission: Season 3 Premiere (Subbed)
  • The Secret Romantic Guesthouse: Season 1 (Subbed)

August 8

  • Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Season 2
  • Blackout: Season 1A (Dubbed)
  • Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult: Season 1
  • Presidents at War: Season 1
  • The World Wars: Season 1
  • Top Shot: Season 3
  • Unsolved: Season 3
  • A Piece of Cake
  • Epic Tails
  • Food, Inc. 2

August 9

  • Billy Wayne Davis: Testify
  • Eddie Pepitone: For the Masses
  • Greg Warren: The Salesman
  • Hari Kondabolu: Vacation Baby
  • Kelsey Cook: The Hustler
  • Chief of Station

August 10

  • Greta

August 11

  • Beautiful Disaster

August 12

  • Solar Opposites: Season 5 (Hulu Original)

August 13

  • The Woman King

August 14

  • Tyrant: Season 1 (Subbed and Dubbed)
  • La Chimera

August 15

  • Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Season 5
  • Bakers vs. Fakers: Season 2
  • Build It Bigger: Season 1
  • Cake Boss: Season 16
  • Cake Wars: Season 2
  • Cooks vs. Cons: Season 5
  • Curb Appeal: Season 26
  • Cutthroat Kitchen: Seasons 14 and 15
  • Deadly Women: Seasons 12 and 13
  • Dr. Pimple Popper: Seasons 6 and 7
  • Family by the Ton: Season 1
  • Man vs. Wild: Seasons 4 and 6
  • My 600-lb Life: Season 8
  • My Strange Addiction: Season 4
  • NASA’s Unexplained Files: Season 5
  • Tanked: Seasons 11 and 12
  • The Last Alaskans: Seasons 1 and 2
  • Tia Mowry at Home: Season 1
  • Unusual Suspects: Seasons 6 and 7
  • Vigilante: Season 1 (Dubbed)
  • WWE Smack Talk: Season 1
  • WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Season 2
  • Boy in the Walls
  • Smile

August 16

  • Accidental Texan
  • Beta Male (Kumail Nanjiani)
  • Comedy Central Presents Half-Hour Special (Andrew Santino)
  • Comedy Central Presents Half-Hour Special (Donald Glover)
  • Immaculate
  • Thank You Very Cool (Nick Kroll)
  • Tongue Untied (Wanda Sykes)

August 19

  • OceanXplorers: Season 1 Premiere

August 20

  • Muslim Matchmaker: Season 1 (Hulu Original)
  • Agent Recon

August 21

  • High School Return of a Gangster: Season 1 (Dubbed)
  • Stress Positions

August 22

  • Biography: WWE Legends: Season 1
  • Cursed Gold: Shipwreck Scandal: Season 1
  • Deadly Alibi: Season 1
  • Reasonable Doubt: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
  • WWE Rivals: Seasons 1 and 2

August 23

  • Holly Hobbie: Season 5
  • Adam Cayton Holland: Wallpaper
  • The Dive
  • Greg Warren: Where the Field Corn Grows
  • Lewis Black: Thanks for Risking Your Life
  • Mike Vecchione: The Attractives
  • Reverse the Curse (Bucky F*cking Dent)
  • Sasheer Zamata: The First Woman

August 24

  • FX’s The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly: Documentary Premiere

August 25

  • The Courier
  • Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Season 1A

August 26

  • Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Seasons 3 and 4

August 28

  • After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun: Docuseries (Hulu Original)
  • Blackout: Season 1A
  • The Villain of Romance Season 1 (Subbed)

August 29

  • Gold Medal Families
  • History’s Greatest Mysteries: Season 4
  • Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man: Docuseries Premiere
  • Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg
  • The Duff

August 30

  • I Kissed a Girl: Season 2
  • Something in the Water

