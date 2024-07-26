The X-Men franchise began at the turn of the millennium in 2000 and went on to release 13 more films, becoming one of the most-loved superhero film series. However, with the release of multiple trilogies, prequels, and spin-offs, the timeline of the franchise became confusing.

Add to that X-Men’s inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the team-up between Deadpool and Wolverine, which only made the timeline even more complicated. Well, we are here to help you out. Here is how you can watch all the 14 X-Men films in chronological order.

X-Men Films in Chronological Order

Before delving into the chronological order, let’s take a look at the release order of the films first:

X-Men (2000) X2: X-Men United (2003) X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) X-Men: First Class (2011) The Wolverine (2013) X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) Deadpool (2016) X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) Logan (2017) Deadpool 2 (2018) Dark Phoenix (2019) The New Mutants (2020) Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Now, the straightforward way to watch the X-men films in chronological order will be as below:

X-Men: First Class (2011) X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) X-Men (2000) X2: X-Men United (2003) X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) The Wolverine (2013) Deadpool (2016) Deadpool 2 (2018) The New Mutants (2020) Logan (2017) Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

However, there is a catch. The film Days of Future Past takes place across two years: 1973 and 2023. In the film, as Wolverine changes the past, the events of the original trilogy, X-Men, X2, and The Last Stand, get shifted. In one timeline, Dr. Bolivar Trask is killed, and the Mutants are saved from extinction by Mystique. In the other timeline, Trask is not killed, and the Mutants are threatened with destruction. A better way to watch the films will be to divide them into these two timelines.

Hence, the order of the films where Bolivar Trask stays alive:

X-Men: First Class (2011) X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) X-Men (2000) X2: X-Men United (2003) X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) The Wolverine

And, the order of the films where Bolivar Trask dies:

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) Deadpool (2016) Deadpool 2 (2018) Logan (2017) Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

The X-Men films are available to stream on Disney+.

