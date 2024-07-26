SpongeBob SquarePants, the beloved animated franchise, is coming back with a spin-off movie. Titled Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks, the film focuses on the adventures of SpongeBob and his athletic and thrill-seeking squirrel friend, Sandy Cheeks.

The adventure comedy film will feature the voices of the original cast of the animated show, so get ready for a whole lot of nostalgia. As Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks gears up for release, here is how you can watch it online.

How to Watch Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie?

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie is getting a straight-to-steaming release. The film will premiere on Netflix on Friday, August 2nd, 2024. It has a runtime of 1 hour and 22 minutes. The film will only be available to watch for Netflix subscribers, so make sure to buy a subscription plan. Netflix offers a standard with-ads plan at $6.99 per month, a standard ad-free plan at $15.49 per month, and a premium plan at $22.99 per month.

What is the Story of Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie?

The movie revolves around SpongeBob and Sandy Cheeks as the two head to the latter’s home state of Texas to save Bikini Bottom, which has been threatened by an evil CEO. “When Bikini Bottom is scooped out of the ocean, Sandy and SpongeBob head to Sandy’s home state of Texas and enlist her family to help save Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, and the rest of the gang from the hands of an evil CEO,” reads the official synopsis.

Netflix launched the official trailer of the film in July this year, which teases an epic adventure for SpongeBob and his friends. Watch the trailer below:

Who Stars in Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie?

As we revealed, the original cast will be reprising their roles in the film. These include Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks, Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs, Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star, Mr. Lawrence as Plankton, and Rodger Bumpass as Squidward Tentacles.

The movie also stars Johnny Knoxville as Randy Cheeks; Craig Robinson as Pa Cheeks; Grey DeLisle as Ma, Granny, Rowdy, and Rosie Cheeks; Matty Cardarople as Kyle; Wanda Sykes as Sue Nahmee and Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Phoebe. The film is directed by Liza Johnson from a screenplay by Tom Stern and Kaz.

Must Read: When Heath Ledger’s Sister Denied Overdose Death Was Linked To Dark Joker Performance: “He Wasn’t Depressed About The Joker!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News