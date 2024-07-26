The Harry Potter universe continues to expand across multiple forms of media, and its fantasy world of wizards remains unparalleled, solidifying its status as one of the most beloved franchises in modern pop culture. Apart from the show’s narrative blended with spellbinding action sequences, formidable villains, and an irresistible sense of magical escapism, the Harry Potter series endures charm for its exceptional comedic brilliance. From the witty banters of the Weasley twins to the sinister jabs from Professor Snape, the series has added a layer of enjoyment that makes it not only adventurous but a joyous journey through the magical and the mundane.

Here are some of the best and funny quotes from Harry Potter that make viewers laugh out loud.

“Honestly, woman, you call yourself our mother?” By Fred Weasley

The Weasley twins were the most charming comedic figures in the Harry Potter series. Fred and George Weasley begin their cheeky comedy on the way to Hogwarts, the very first film, Sorcerer’s Stone, when they confuse their mother, Molly, at platform 9 ¾. Before sprinting through the brick wall, Fred immediately reveals the line followed by George. From this moment, the brothers earned their role as the lovable comic relief, bringing lighthearted hilarity to the magical world.

“Just because you’ve got the emotional range of a teaspoon…” By Hermione Granger

In Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, the movie features a hilarious dialogue of Hermione’s response to Ron’s emotional confusion, which perfectly complements the franchise’s hilarious conversations. This exchange between Hermione and Ron also pretty much sums up their relationship. When Ron expresses his disbelief at Cho’s intense emotions, Hermione snaps back exclaiming that he’s about as emotionally intelligent as a teaspoon. Instead of a conflict, her witty jab makes the Golden Trio burst into laughter, lightening the mood of their conversation. This moment also showcased the strong and close bond of the trio.

“I shouldn’t have said that. I should not have said that.” By Rubeus Hagrid

In The Sorcerer’s Stone, Rubeus Hagrid, the Hogwarts groundskeeper, was the first person from the very beginning of Harry Potter’s journey as a wizard who can be counted on. However, Hagrid’s efforts to keep Harry and his friends safe ended up with them in serious trouble. When the kids question Hagrid about the giant three-headed dog they encountered, he remains tight-lipped initially, only to reveal the truth seconds later. As wonder fills Harry, Ron, and Hermione’s eyes, Hagrid realizes his error in talking about the magical creature and marches off, muttering to himself, “I shouldn’t have said that. I should not have said that.”

“Morning” By George Weasley

Another one from the Weasley brothers is from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, which showcases sweet and intimate moments between Harry and Ginny. As the duo share a kiss in the kitchen of Weasley’s house, they are interrupted by George when he creeps from behind and Ginny sees him, ending their romantic moment. As Harry looks perplexed as to how George may react, the comedy in him churns out as he simply says a stretched “Morning” filled with sarcasm.

“Obviously” By Severus Snape

In the Order of the Phoenix, another one of the best quotes that left the fans of Harry Potter laugh out loud is from Professor Snape. When he is questioned by Professor Delores Umbridge, who is against the Dark Arts teacher, in a condescending tone about his failure to obtain the position he desperately desires, Snape’s restrained utterance of “obviously” unveils a disdainful bitterness. The moment becomes hilarious when Ron’s snickering earns him a slap across the back of the head from Snape as soon as Umbridge leaves.

“Dobby never meant to kill! Dobby only meant to maim, or seriously injure.” By Dobby

Dobby is one of the most beloved characters in the Harry Potter franchise. Voiced by Toby Jones, Dobby was loved for his kind and good-hearted nature as he always came to rescue Harry, even against the franchise’s most terrifying and evil characters. When Harry and his friends are captured by Bellatrix Lestrange at Malfoy Manor, Dobby drops a chandelier on Bellatrix. As the witch yells at Dobby, he responds with his innocence and hilarious remarks. However, the scene soon becomes the saddest one after Dobby is killed by Lestrange.

“She needs to sort out her priorities” By Ron Weasley

Ron Weasley is yet another character in the Harry Potter franchise which has brought comedic relief in the series. His hilarious and dry responses became fan-favorite. When Harry, Ron, and Hermione encounter their first near-death experience, barely escaping the three-headed dog in the Sorcerer’s Stone, frustrated Hermione runs away from the boys and yells, “I’m going to bed before either of you two come up with another clever idea to get us killed, or worse… expelled.” As funny as Hermione sounded, Ron’s dumbfounded response, “She needs to sort out her priorities” made the moment more memorable.

“But I am the Chosen One!” By Harry Potter

In Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, a particular scene between Hermione and Harry amuses fans with laughter. While the two discuss who they’re taking to Professor Slughorn’s Christmas party, Hermione is jealous of Ron’s new relationship with Lavender, and admits to Harry that Romilda Vane, his not-so-secret-admirer, plans to smother him with a love potion because “she thinks he’s the Chosen One.” However, Harry’s cheeky response, “I am the Chosen One,” makes the moment extremely funny. Hermione’s retort only adds to the humor.

