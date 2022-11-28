Harry Potter series author JK Rowling has been grabbing headlines for a while and definitely not for a good reason. While the author leaves no stone unturned to create a magical world for the audience through her books followed by movie series, she has lately been part of a major controversy owing to her remark on LGBTQ+. While many celebrities have voiced their opinions while siding with the author, Harry Potter fame Helena Bonham Carter recently reflected on the same.

Helena Bonham Carter featured as Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter movie series based on JK Rowling’s novels. The actor is also known for her appearances in many blockbuster films and has been awarded numerous awards and accolades in her career so far.

Meanwhile, as per a recent report by Screenrant, Helena Bonham Carter spoke to The Times and candidly opened up about the latest JK Rowling controversy. She stated that the author was being hounded and added that it had been taken to the extreme, the judgmentalism of people. She went on to add how JK Rowling allowed her opinion and stated that everyone carried their own history of trauma and forms their opinions from that trauma, and one should respect where people come from and their pain.

While defending JK Rowling, Helena Bonham Carter said, “I think she has been hounded. It’s been taken to the extreme, the judgmentalism of people. She’s allowed her opinion, particularly if she’s suffered abuse. Everybody carries their own history of trauma and forms their opinions from that trauma, and you have to respect where people come from and their pain. You don’t all have to agree on everything — that would be insane and boring. She’s not meaning it aggressively, she’s just saying something out of her own experience. Personally, I feel [my costars] should let her have her opinions, but I think they’re very aware of protecting their own fan base and their generation.”

