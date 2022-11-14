The uncertainty around the Harry Potter franchise is so wild that no one at this moment can guess what’s happening inside the studio and whether there is a future in near proximity. In the past one year there have been numerous speculations in the air which spoke about the next film in the series, a prequel, some games and even an animated project. But nothing can beat the anticipation around the rumour that said the studio is planning an entire series based on the story of the wizarding world.

Yes, there have been rumours that the makers of Harry Potter are also looking to take forward their franchise in the long format content and create a show out of it for the steaming. The news created a stir in no time and everyone was excited to when it is confirmed. But nothing came after that and there has been a long silence.

But looks like there is a sad news and fans will have to hang their excitement to the hook for more time than expected. HBO Max Head Of Originals Sarah Aubrey has now revealed what is happening on the show front and if it is happening. While she has confirmed that there is no show at this point but she has also given some hope. Read on to know more about it.

As per Comic Book Movie, while talking about the Harry Potter projects in the future, Sarah said, “There’s nothing like a ‘Harry Potter’ fan, in terms of their endless appetite for storytelling and new ways of interacting with these characters. So whether it’s the reunion or live events or games, we’re very much in the business of creating new content for those fans and thinking what to do next.”

Further she went on to talk about the Harry Potter series that has made all the buzz. She said “We don’t have a series in active development right now. But we are very much in that business, because fans are just clamoring for more storytelling.”

So there is hope but at the cost of disappointment.

