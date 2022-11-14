The biggest news that we woke up to a couple of weeks back was Hugh Jackman joining Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3 to reprise his cult mutant from the X-Men family, Wolverine. The news created storm and fans all across the globe were left excited, making the Merc With A Mouth Threequel the most anticipated movie in the realm of superheroes. While all of that now exists, the curiosity around Jackman and his Mutant has been present forever. Seems like his son Oscar Maximilian Jackman is done with it.

Hugh in his career spreading over decades has given performances that have been acclaimed by critics and loved by the audience. But nothing can be compared to the fanfare that followed when he took over the Logan mantle under Fox’s leadership and became synonymous with the character. His last movie in 2017 left us with an emotional void as he passed away in Logan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But turned out no one dies in the world of superheroes. But while Hugh Jackman reviving Wolverine in Deadpool 3 has become the hot topic, his son Oscar is actually frustrated with the constant questions about the character coming his way. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Hugh Jackman was a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he was talking about life and Wolverine in general. Then they moved to talking about Oscar Maximilian Jackman and his frustration. Hugh revealed how he has been peppered with Logan questions and how he once shut his friend up by saying his dad is not cool.

“I remember my son having a friend come over. He was about 13. The guy was peppering him with Wolverine questions and my son said nothing,” Jackman said as per a viral Businessunion short on YouTube. He then revealed how he was in the next room and he heard, “And I am in the room next door and finally he said listen, my dad is nothing like Wolverine, he is not tough, he is not cool, don’t ask me anymore. Right?”

Well, Oscar is definitely done with questions about daddy Hugh Jackman and Wolverine. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Johnny Depp Secretly Appeared As Captain Jack Sparrow At Disneyland? Fans Are Convinced After Spotting An Eerily Similar-Looking Man

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram