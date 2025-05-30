Looking back now, it’s wild to think how Deadpool & Wolverine almost went in a totally different direction. We’re talking frame-by-frame remake of Thor: The Dark World different levels. Yep, Deadpool nearly hijacked an entire MCU movie before crashing into the multiverse we know today.

With Deadpool & Wolverine having joined the exclusive billion-dollar club, it’s easy to assume it was a slam dunk from day one. But the road to that final cut? Anything but simple. In fact, it included some seriously unhinged pitches. One of which had Deadpool straight-up replacing Loki in Thor 2. And we’re not talking about just a parody scene. The original plan almost committed to remaking half the movie before swerving somewhere else entirely.

Deadpool Almost Took Over Thor: The Dark World Scene-by-Scene

Executive Producer Wendy Jacobson pulled back the curtain on just how wild the early brainstorming got. “I was going through my notes the other day looking at stuff,” she said in the special Assembled: The Making Of Deadpool & Wolverine documentary (via MCU Fandom). “We had some crazy ideas. At one point we talked about a frame-for-frame remake of Thor 2 up until the midpoint with Deadpool in it, and then it would go to another place.”

If you’ve watched Deadpool & Wolverine, you probably remember the bizarre moment where Thor is shown weeping over a dying Deadpool. It’s lifted straight from Thor 2, except instead of Loki, Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson is cradled. Wade even brings it up a few times in the film, confused about when he met Thor or why he was being held like that. Fans shrugged it off as classic Deadpool nonsense. But now, knowing what was almost the movie’s core concept? That scene’s not just a gag, it’s a time capsule from a version of the film that never happened.

But it’s a clever way of folding in a scrapped idea while keeping things on-brand for Deadpool: chaotic, meta, and unpredictable. Instead of wasting the Thor plan, the team slipped in a nod, turning what could’ve been an entire storyline into a weird but memorable Easter egg.

Deleted Idea Explains That Strange “Crying Thor” Moment In Film

Of course, Deadpool & Wolverine ended up taking a completely different route. Instead of crashing into Thor 2, it dove headfirst into the multiverse. TVA agents, the Void, Wolverine from another timeline, and even Happy Hogan made the cut.

Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine was already a massive swing, especially with Logan wrapping his arc so perfectly. The pressure was real, and the creative team clearly tried everything before landing on the version we saw.

And yeah, maybe the Thor 2 route would’ve been too much. But it does show how far the team was willing to go to make Deadpool’s MCU debut unforgettable. Even the weirdest pitches were considered fair game.

So next time you rewatch Deadpool & Wolverine, keep an eye on that crying Thor scene. It’s not just a joke, it’s a leftover echo from one of the boldest ideas Marvel never made. And who knows? With the multiverse still wide open, maybe Deadpool will get to hijack another Phase 2 movie someday.

