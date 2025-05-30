Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is lighting up cinemas now, with Tom Cruise and his ensemble cast delivering spectacular action sequences once again. After over six years of production, the crew didn’t just film Mission: Impossible’s explosive two-parter — Dead Reckoning and Final Reckoning — they also managed to sneak in a saucy Marvel-targeting.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress, Pom Klementieff, who plays the role of French assassin Paris in the Mission: Impossible’s seventh and eighth installments, wrote and starred in a cheeky and sensual music video titled “Au Revoir, Chris Hemsworth.”

As the name implies, it’s a roast as part of a larger “Fantasy Football Trash Talk” narrative, which Pom’s Mission: Impossible co-star Simon Pegg directed as they shot it all around the world in bits during a break from the action spectacles.

Pom Klementieff Jokingly Tears Into Marvel’s Leading Men In Embarrassing Roast

The satirical music video opens with Pom, who plays Mantis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, demeaning her male co-star with dominating and tantalizing one-liners. The video brims with double entendre and phallic jabs, as Pom chastises the Avengers’ manhood.

Pom commands “Christopher” to come out of his fantasies, mocking his “pathetic” masculinity and “teeny-tiny” private parts as she ordains herself as the best of the Avengers. The assaults only escalate from that instant and heap burns on other Marvel male actors as well. At one point, Pom lies on her stomach and on top of her tush lies a book featuring a picture of Chris Pratt, MCU’s Star-Lord.

The shot is meant to embarrass Marvel’s Chris trio, as Chris Pratt gets demoted to butt furniture and as for Chris Evans, she confesses to glimpsing at his n*des, apparently.

Pom Klementieff Declares Mission: Impossible Crew Beats The Avengers Any Day

Back to rattling the Extraction star, Pom calls him a “little kangaroo” whom she intends to violently make love to like a dominatrix, advising him to give up or it will hurt. She goes on to include Tom Holland’s small stature, while Ryan Reynolds gets a callout too for his choice of “frivolous” movies. Next up on the receiving end of Pom’s blistering is Anthony Mackie, whose Marvel character Falcon is called “a fat pigeon.”

Throughout the song, the message remains clear that Pom’s new team, her Mission: Impossible family, is the best, while the Marvel ensemble are “all just amateurs.” And in the end, there are surprise cameos from Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, and Simon Pegg as Pom Klementieff assembles her elite squad to outclass the Avengers once and for all.

Critics and some of the fans agree with you, Pom! You can check out the roast video below:

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: The Godfather’s Secret Weapon: How Marlon Brando Used A Real Mob Informant To Craft Vito Corleone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News