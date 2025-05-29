For those wondering whether the eagerly anticipated fourth installment of the popular Meet the Parents comedy series, starring Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller, is still happening, you’ve come to the right place. Read on to find out what the film’s producer recently hinted about Meet the Parents 4’s plot and release plans.

Is Meet the Parents 4 Really Happening?

First things first: Meet the Parents 4 is positively happening and still in the works. According to a recent interview published in Variety, veteran film producer Jane Rosenthal offered a subtle but intriguing hint about the potential plot of the long-awaited sequel.

When asked how long she had been planning the fourth film, Rosenthal replied, “We’d always talked about it. Ben Stiller is now the same age that Bob was when we did the first one, and his kids have grown up, and they have to come home and meet the parents. I can’t disclose anything else about the plot.”

Meet the Parents 4: Potential Plot

Although the producer has revealed nothing concrete about specific plot details of Meet the Parents 4, her reply gives us a clue about the possible direction the story might take. The comparison with the first Meet the Parents movie suggests that the upcoming sequel’s plot could follow a similar structure, but with a modern twist.

This time, it may be Ben Stiller’s character, Greg Focker, who finds himself in Robert De Niro’s shoes—meeting and possibly judging the partners of his now-grown children. However, the stark difference between Greg Focker’s mild-mannered personality and Jack Byrnes’ intimidating demeanor could take the story in a different and fresh direction.

Will Meet the Parents 4 Be A Theatrical Or Direct-To-OTT Release?

As of now, it’s not confirmed whether Meet the Parents 4 will get a theatrical release or whether the sequel might directly land on a streaming platform. But considering the franchise’s popularity and the star-studded cast, it looks like the sequel will arrive in theatres first.

Meet the Parents 4: Expected Cast & Director

As reported earlier by Deadline, Meet the Parents 4 will be written and directed by John Hamburg, who also lent his writing skills for the first three films. Moreover, Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Teri Polo, and Blythe Danner will purportedly reprise their respective roles for the upcoming sequel.

Where To Watch Meet the Parents Trilogy On OTT?

The first film, Meet the Parents (2000), and its sequels, Meet the Fockers (2004) and Little Fockers (2010), are all streaming in India on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform.

Meet the Parents Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of the original Meet the Parents (2000) film here:

