Severance director and producer Ben Stiller appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and explained how former President Barack Obama refused to be a part of the second season, despite him reaching out personally. He had asked Obama if he would like to lend his voice for the ‘Lumon is Listening’ avideo featured in the Apple TV+ series, The Severence 2. However, the President declined that offer politely.

Even if the politician passed on the opportunity to feature in his series, Stiller admitted that it was “pretty cool” that he responded to his email, given his busy schedule. Every cast and crew of the Apple TV+ show has wished for Obama’s appearance in the series. But, unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Scroll ahead to know more about it.

Talking about how Ben Stiller approached Barack Obama, the director shared, “I didn’t ask him in person, I knew someone who knew his lawyer and his lawyer said I can relay the request if you write an email.” He further continued, “So I wrote an email to him saying like, ‘Hey, we have this show,’ whatever. And like two days later, I get an email back from President Barack Obama.”

In the response, Barack Obama mentioned that he was a “‘big fan of the show’” and couldn’t “‘wait for season 2.’” However, there was a but in his note. The former President further added, “I don’t think I have time in my schedule to make this happen.” To that, Stiller humorously stated, “I’m like, what’s more important than doing the voice-over for the animated building in Severance?”

Previously, in 2022, executive producer Dan Erickson also revealed in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter at the Emmys his desire to pitch an undisclosed role to the 44th President of the United States. He told at that time, “If he is [there], I’m going to see if he wants a role on this show. I think he’d be really good, he’d bring some gravitas.”

Instead of Obama, the creators went with Keanu Reeves for the voice of the Lumon building. Ben Stiller admitted that the John Wick actor took his role “very seriously” and even gave a variety of takes to choose from. Further explaining how it was to have Reeves as the voice artist, Stiller continued, “He’s just like the most warm and inviting voice. I don’t know if when you see the building and you hear his voice, you necessarily think immediately that it’s Keanu, but then I think you have this just innate feeling.”

Severance streams every Thursday at 9 pm ET on Apple TV+. Let us know your thoughts about Ben Stiller trying to get Barack Obama on board for the role.

