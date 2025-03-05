The hip-hop community is reeling from a devastating loss after rising rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his five-year-old daughter were gunned down in a brutal attack at a North Texas car wash on March 3.

What should have been a routine stop turned into a deadly ambush, leaving a father and child lifeless in their vehicle, shattered by bullets in broad daylight.

A Ruthless Ambush in Broad Daylight

It was just another normal Monday morning for the young rapper but things took a drastic turn by 11 am on that day when chaos erupted at Slappy’s Express Car Wash on 6500 block of Forest Hill Drive.

According to witnesses, a barrage of gunfire of 20 to 30 rounds tore through the air as two gunmen unleashed a merciless attack. When the smoke cleared, G$ Lil Ronnie, whose real name was Ronnie “LilRonnie” Smith, and his young daughter lay motionless.

The first responders arrived immediately and tried to save them, but the damage was irreversible.

Law enforcement has since launched a manhunt for the suspects, who were last seen speeding away in a white Kia. Bullet holes riddled the windshield of the rapper’s vehicle, but despite the widespread shock and grief, the motive remains unclear.

G$ Lil Ronnie’s Family left in Shock and Heartbreak

The ordeal has left Ronnie’s family members grappling with unimaginable pain. The rapper’s aunt, Stella Houston, expressed both heartbreak and confusion, struggling to comprehend why anyone would target him.

“He was a rapper. He didn’t bother nobody. He didn’t target nobody. He was a family man, and he was going around rapping, okay. Why would you target him? Cleaning the car out, and somebody came through, shooting and killed him and the baby. And a baby. His baby. A baby!” she told Fox News.

A Rising Star Gone Too Soon

G$ Lil Ronnie had been making waves in the rap scene, signed under Hoodfame USA. His discography boasted projects like ‘Best Gamble In Texas’ and ‘Seal or No Deal,’ with tracks such as ‘Hoodfame Killuminati,’ ‘Commitment,’ and ‘Weight It Up ‘resonating with fans.

Slappy’s Car Wash later shared a statement regarding the deadly shooting that read, “We are shocked, appalled, and deeply troubled by the senseless and violent events that occurred today. Right now, there are more questions than answers. Thankfully, law enforcement and medics responded quickly and worked to secure the area, protect and treat the victims as well as our people who were working early this morning.”

