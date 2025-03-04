Over the years, Zendaya has ruled the red carpet with her unique and fashionable looks at every award ceremony. This year, she was missing from the Oscars crowd, and her absence was felt terribly. The 97th Academy Awards, which was held at the Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles on March 2, was a star-studded affair. However, Zendaya skipping the event soon became the talk of the town. Although her movie, Challengers, was shut out from the competition, her other film, Dune: Part Two, received a few nominations.

Dune: Part Two, in which she co-starred with Timothee Chalamet, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and others, won two awards at the Oscars for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects. Even then, the Euphoria actress didn’t attend the event, and while we don’t know the reason, we can guess that because of her tight schedule, she might have skipped the invitation. Scroll ahead to learn more about her project lineup.

Zendaya has quite a few projects in the works lined up for her in the upcoming months. Recently, on February 28, 2025, photos of her filming scenes for Euphoria’s long-awaited third season went viral. As per TMZ, she was on set with a new cast member, Priscilla Delgado. Apart from that, on February 27, 2025, Universal Pictures declared that the actress would be lending her voice for the fifth Shrek movie. It will see other stars like Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy reprising their iconic voices, while Zendaya would be playing Shrek and Fiona’s daughter in the film. This will mark Shrek’s first entry since 2010’s Shrek Forever.

On the other hand, Zendaya is also starring in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey alongside a stellar starcast, including her fiance Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, and more. Filming has already begun, and Universal has dropped the first photos and revealed that Damon would be playing the great Odysseus. There have been reports that Anne Hathaway is going to play Penelope, his wife, and Holland will be seen as Telemachus – their son. However, which character Zendaya will be seen in is yet to be disclosed.

While Euphoria season 3 has yet to announce its release date, The Odyssey is expected to hit the theaters on July 17, 2026. On the other hand, Shrek 5 will probably be released on December 23, 2026. For those who don’t know, Zendaya also has another movie named The Drama, in which she stars alongside Robert Pattinson. Many videos and pictures from the project have already gone viral on the internet.

Well, it seems the actress is super busy with her back-to-back shooting schedules. This probably is the main reason why Zendaya skipped the Oscars this year. However, we totally missed her fashion affair. What about you?

