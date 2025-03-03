Oscars 2025: The 97th Academy Award was hosted by the American TV host and comedian Conan O’Brien. He made news for his bold remarks, from making Drake-Kendrick Lamar jokes to calling out Adam Sandler for his casual outfit at the ceremony. He also gave a shoutout to the Indians with his broken Hindi greeting, which did not sit well with some people as they roasted the comedian on social media. Scroll below for the deets.

Conan even took a jibe at the Emilia Perez star Karla Sofia Gascon, who was in the limelight for her controversial tweets. He quipped, “Anora uses the f-word 479 times. That’s three more than the record Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist set.” He also gave a dramatic shout in character, saying, “You tweeted what?” For the unversed, the resurfaced tweets from the past had racial, xenophobia, and antisemitic comments.

Meanwhile, Conan O’Brien’s shoutout for the Indian fans is being trolled by many due to his heavily accented Hindi. Conan said, “Logo ko namaskar. Waha subha ho chuki hai to mujhe ummeed hai ki ap crispy nashte ke sath Oscars dekhenge.”

Here’s how the netizens reacted.

One of the users wrote, “why is conan o’brien butchering hindi like that omg.”

Followed by one saying, “Deeply offended by this nonsense Conan spouted for Indians. I guess its the true spirit of Hollywood — othering and inauthenticity .”

Another wrote, “Conan speaking Hindi just sounded like an alien language 😭 Did they not get him a proper language trainer or something LMAO, he butchered it.”

One user quipped, “i will be processing Conan O’Brien’s hindi for a long, long, long time.”

Another said, “Conan O’Brien butchered Hindi so bad that I, a native Indian, read the subtitles. 🥲 #Oscars.”

One user joked, “Conan O’Brien just made serious enemies in Tamil Nadu by addressing India and speaking in Hindi.”

Another user said, “oh conan just spoke TERRIBLE hindi. this is amazing.”

“My ears bleeding at Conan’s Hindi pronunciation,” added one netizen.

One user requested, “respectfully, i need conan o’brien to never speak hindi again.”

Followed by one saying, “Conan O’Brien speaking Hindi during the #Oscars show wasn’t on my bingo card, but I LOVE IT!!”

Another startled fan wrote, “Conan O’Brien speaking Hindi to address Indians is what I was not expecting at all! #Oscars2025.”

Check out his Conan O’Brien’s Hindi stint here:

Conan O Brien greets Indians watching the Oscars in Hindi 😂👍 pic.twitter.com/R60f7STJpC — Bollywood.com (@bollywoodhq) March 3, 2025

The 97th Academy Award is live-streaming on Jio Hotstar.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the Oscars 2025!

Must Read: Oscars 2025: From Meryl Streep To Jane Fonda—A Look At Actresses With Most Wins Ahead Of This Year’s Ceremony

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News