The Academy is ramping up security for the upcoming Oscars after Karla Sofia Gascón made history as the first transgender actor to receive a nomination.

There have been mounting concerns about violent protests following her recognition for the lead role in ‘Emilia Pérez,’ and it has been further fueled by controversial remarks from Donald Trump, who has pledged to crack down on the participation of trans athletes in sports.

Some right-wing figures, emboldened by Trump’s rhetoric, have made vocal claims that Gascón’s nomination unfairly takes a spot away from a cisgender woman, sparking online hate and threats.

Academy Boosts Security After Controversial Oscar Nomination

The Academy, in response, is taking these threats seriously, reviewing security plans, and considering increased measures to ensure safety on the big night.

“The committee is taking the situation very seriously indeed,” an Academy Awards source told RadarOnline. “There have been multiple threats online and via email and the fact that Donald Trump seems to have declared war on the trans community means there is a very real threat of a protest and of violence on the night. We are talking about a stream of hate against the nomination.”

They added, “All security arrangements are being reviewed and security will be beefed up on the day depending on how high the threat level appears to be. They just want to keep everyone safe.”

Megyn Kelly’s Harsh Criticism of the Oscar Nomination

While some have celebrated Gascón’s groundbreaking achievement, others have openly criticized the nomination, with outspoken figures like Megyn Kelly calling Gascón’s inclusion in the Best Actress category a disgrace.

“Among the people nominated for Best Actress is a man… a man, I tell you,” the controversial television personality said. “He used to be known until he was like in his late 40s as Carlos Gascon. He goes by Karla Sofia Gascón; he is 52 years old and transitioned in 2016 – so-called transitioned.”

The 54-year-old repeated, “He has taken one of the five coveted spots for Best Actress – Best Actress.”

Online comments have further escalated the backlash, with some accusing the actress of “stealing” the spot from an “actual woman.”

Karla Sofía Gascón’s Response to the Controversy

Despite the uproar, Gascón has remained positive and expressed gratitude for the recognition. “Thank you so much!” she said. “I represent, obviously, the minority that I represent. But I think that I represent a lot of people in this world that want, or need, to be free.”

She added, “I’m talking about my colleagues, other actors that are coming up, that started from the bottom and have been working for a long time and have felt that rejection and continue to work and continue to learn and continue to grow.”

