Emilia Pérez has topped the 2025 Oscar nominations list with 13 nods. The critically acclaimed Spanish-language film already has several other accolades, including trophies at the Cannes Film Festival and the Golden Globes.

Starring Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez, the film follows a Mexican lawyer tasked with helping a cartel leader leave the crime world and transition into a woman. If you are eager to watch the film, you are in for a treat, as Emilia Pérez is available to stream in India.

How to watch Emilia Pérez in India?

In India, Emilia Pérez can be streamed on Mubi. The streaming platform is known for its collection of art films and critically acclaimed international movies. You will need an active subscription to watch the Oscar-nominated film.

The streamer costs Rs. 299 monthly or Rs. 1999 a year. The platform offers a 7-day free trial. It can also be accessed through an add-on subscription to Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, Emilia Pérez is streaming on Netflix in the international markets.

What is Emilia Pérez About?

Written and directed by Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez tells the story of Rita Mora Castro, a Mexican attorney who is hired by a cartel boss, Emilia, to fake her death so that she can completely transition into a woman and finally live life on her terms.

The film stars Zoe Saldaña as Rita Mora Castro and Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez, known as Juan “Manitas” Del Monte before transitioning. Selena Gomez stars as Manitas’ wife Jessi Del Monte. The rest of the cast includes Adriana Paz as Epifanía Flores, Édgar Ramírez as Gustavo Brun, and Mark Ivanir as Dr. Wasserman.

At the 97th Academy Awards, the film has earned 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress for Karla Sofía Gascón, Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, and Best Cinematography. The awards ceremony will be held on March 2nd, 2025.

