Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, wasn’t always living the Hobbs and Shaw life of fame and fortune. Once upon a time, he couldn’t even afford a Thanksgiving turkey. Yep, the man who now rakes in millions spent a holiday praying for a dinner invite, and it’s a story he still keeps close.

This throwback came straight from Johnson himself, who got reflective on Thanksgiving while filming in London. “Word to the bird,” he wrote, sharing a snapshot of his turkey feast in 2018. But the holiday had him thinking back 27 years to a tougher time when his family was “so piss broke, we couldn’t even afford to buy a turkey.”

It was Tampa, Florida, and teenage Dwayne wasn’t living the eyebrow-raising dream yet. “We were praying someone would invite us over for Thanksgiving,” he admitted. The universe answered that prayer when family friends called to wish them a happy holiday. Johnson and crew wasted no time. “‘HAPPY THANKSGIVING WE’LL BE RIGHT OVER TO CELEBRATE WITH YOU GUYS K BYE!!’” he wrote, reliving the hilariously awkward moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

For Johnson, those lean years left a lasting mark. “Remembering sh— like this helps me live a better and more grateful life,” he explained. But in true Rock fashion, he wrapped it up with humor: “I’m quite sure I need therapy for this, but until then, tequila will be my loving & empathetic therapist.”

During the 2018 Thanksgiving, Dwayne Johnson was across the pond, but that didn’t stop the gratitude. He and his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, whipped up a “big, sweet spread” and gave thanks for life’s blessings. The day wasn’t just about food—it included a special outing to see Hamilton for the first time.

Hashian, already a Hamilton superfan, took Johnson to the London production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterpiece. And The Rock? Blown away. After the show, the pair went backstage to meet the cast. “Big shout to my brother Lin-Manuel Miranda for creating this whole thing and for inspiring me on yet another level,” Johnson wrote.

But let’s not forget the other Johnson family tradition: getting face-painted by his kids. A few days earlier, his 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine, turned him into her personal canvas. “Me: ‘Baby, come here and give daddy a kiss, he’s gotta go to work.’ Jazzy: ‘But daddy I have to paint your toes,’” Johnson recalled, reenacting their conversation. Spoiler alert: she won.

Johnson, now a proud dad of three daughters, knows the chaos comes with the territory. “As much as I tell her no, with my crazy busy life, this is the stuff I actually love,” he wrote, capturing the moment money can’t buy. From turkeyless Thanksgiving to tequila therapy and Hamilton backstage passes, Dwayne Johnson’s journey is the ultimate glow-up. But even with all the glitz, he’s still the guy who remembers what it felt like to hope for an invite, and that’s why fans love him.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Academy Awards 2025: Date, Host, Streaming Details & More About Much-Awaited Oscars Ceremony

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News