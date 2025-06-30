Housefull 5 has enjoyed a good run at the Indian box office. But the stakes have been high due to its whopping 225 crore club. It is yet to gain the success verdict. However, there are reasons to celebrate as Akshay Kumar is set to record history again, in the post-Covid era. Scroll below for day 24 collection!

How much has Housefull 5 earned in India in 24 days?

Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial began its theatrical journey on a fantastic note despite the mixed word-of-mouth. It enjoyed a good two-week run, after which Sitaare Zameen Par stole its thunder. The journey has now gotten more challenging with the arrival of Kajol’s Maa.

On day 24, Housefull 5 made an estimated earnings of 1.20 crore. Despite the Sunday boost, it could only enjoy a 20% increase in box office collection in the last 24 hours. The cumulative total in the domestic arena comes to 196.29 crore net, which is about 231.62 crore in gross earnings.

Take a look at the Housefull 5 box office breakdown below:

Week 1 – 133.58 crores

Week 2 – 43.51 crores

Week 3 – 16.30 crores

Weekend 4 – 2.90 crores

Total: 196.29 crores

Akshay Kumar to achieve new feat in the post-Covid era!

Yesterday, Akshay Kumar successfully surpassed the lifetime collections of his every single release in the post-pandemic era. Sajid Nadiadwala‘s production is now set to enter the 200 crore club, the first ever for Khiladi Kumar in the post-Covid phase.

Take a look at the top 5 Akshay Kumar films in the post-Covid era (India net collections):

Housefull 5: 196.29 crores* Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crores OMG 2: 150 crores Sky Force: 134.93 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crores

Housefull 5 Box Office Summary (24 Days)

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 196.29 crores

Budget Recovery: 87%

India gross: 231.62 crore

