Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has done the unthinkable. The film has managed to roar on the second Sunday! In fact, in 10 days, the film stands at a total collection of 122 – 123 crore at the box office. Hopefully, the film will touch the 150 crore mark before the week ends!

Second Highest Second Weekend

Aamir Khan has registered the second-highest second weekend of 2025 in Bollywood, surpassing every single Bollywood film except for Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. In the second weekend, Aamir Khan’s film earned in the range of 34 – 35 crore.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 10 Estimates

On the tenth Day, the second Sunday, June 29, Sitaare Zameen Par managed to earn in the range of 14.5 – 15 crore. This is much higher than yesterday’s collection, in which the film was brought in 12.25 crore. It is also more huge than the second Friday’s earnings of 6.67 crore.

Aamir Khan’s 2nd Sunday >> Opening Day!

SZP, in fact, earned more than the opening Day on the tenth Day. On the opening day, Aamir Khan‘s sports dramedy, helmed by RS Prasanna, earned 10.7 crore at the box office. Meanwhile, Sitaare Zameen Par’s second-highest second-weekend collection of the film has pushed Housefull 5’s 29.1 crore out of the top 2. Akshay Kumar’s film now occupies the third spot on the list.

Check out the top-scoring second weekends of Bollywood films in 2025 (India Net Collections).

Chhaava: 109.23 crore

Sitaare Zameen Par: 34.22 crore*

Housefull 5: 29.11 crore

Raid 2: 25.62 crore

Sky Force: 19.80 crore

Kesari 2: 19.39 crore

Sikandar: 15.82 crore

* denotes estimated number

