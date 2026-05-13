Animal Farm, Angel Studios’ animated comedy, will complete two weeks in theaters this Friday (May 15). The film currently holds a modest 28% critics’ score and a 54% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. On the box office front, after earning $3.3 million in its opening weekend in North America, the Andy Serkis-directed feature added $0.7 million over the May 8-10 weekend.

On Monday, it collected $69k and secured a spot among the top ten titles on the domestic box office chart, according to Box Office Mojo. This has taken Animal Farm’s cumulative domestic total to $5.1 million. In the process, it has now matched or overtaken several 2026 films like Normal ($5.1 million), Deep Water ($3.8 million), and Mother Mary ($2.5 million).

And now, the animated film is nearing the domestic earnings of the 2026 black comedy thriller, How to Make a Killing, starring Glen Powell in the lead role. Keep reading to find out how much more Animal Farm needs to earn to outgross it at the North American box office.

Animal Farm vs. How to Make a Killing – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

How to Make a Killing – Box Office Summary

North America: $7.9 million

International: $12.7 million

Worldwide: $20.6 million

Based on the above figures, it is clear that, with a current domestic haul of $5.1 million, Animal Farm needs to earn around $2.8 million more to surpass the North American total of How to Make a Killing. If the animated film capitalizes on the upcoming weekend (May 15-17) and delivers steady weekday holds thereafter, it has a chance to surpass that target during its ongoing run. That said, the final verdict will become clearer as it continues its theatrical run.

What Is Animal Farm All About?

Directed by Andy Serkis, the film follows a group of animals who rebel against humans and take control of the farm. In the hope of a better life, they try to run the farm, but a pig named Napoleon manipulates other animals, which turns the farm into a dictatorship. Now it is up to a piglet named Lucky to find a way to improve the lives of animals.

Animal Farm – Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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