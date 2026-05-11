Angel Studios’ animated comedy Animal Farm was released in U.S. theaters on May 1, 2026, and is now in its second week in theaters. Directed by Andy Serkis (Director of Venom: Let There Be Carnage), the film currently holds a 26% critics’ score and a 55% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. After opening to $3.3 million across 2,600 North American locations, it added another $0.7 million over the May 8-10 weekend, a sharp 79.9% drop compared to the previous weekend.

With a cumulative domestic total of $5 million, it has overtaken some 2026 releases, including Aaron Eckhart’s Deep Water ($3.7 million) and Anne Hathaway’s psychological drama, Mother Mary ($2.5 million), according to Box Office Mojo data. And now, it is almost on par with the domestic earnings of Bob Odenkirk’s latest action film, Normal, which has earned around $5.1 million in North America. Even if the animated film posts modest numbers over the current week, it is still expected to outgross Normal in the coming days.

Animal Farm – Budget & Theatrical Break-Even (Estimated)

The film was reportedly made on an estimated production budget of around $35 million. This implies that it needs to earn approximately $87.5 million to break even at the box office, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule.

As of now, it needs to earn another $82.5 million to reach that crucial box office milestone. However, at its current pace, it seems unlikely that Animal Farm will be able to close the gap and surpass that target during its ongoing run. That said, the final box office verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

What’s Animal Farm All About?

Directed by Andy Serkis, the film follows a group of animals who rebel against humans and take control of the farm. In the hope of a better life, they try to run the farm, but a pig named Napoleon manipulates other animals, which turns the farm into a dictatorship. Now it is up to a piglet named Lucky to find a way to improve the lives of animals.

Animal Farm – Official Trailer

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