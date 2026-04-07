Andy Serkis’ Animal Farm, with a stellar voice cast, is set to be released in theaters next month, and the early estimates for its opening weekend in North America are already making news. It is expected to have a modest start, far from the previous Angel Studios releases. According to the latest reports, the film is not generating much interest despite being an adaptation of one of the most well-known literary works. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The fantasy-comedy animated feature is based on George Orwell’s 1945 novel of the same name. It features Seth Rogen, Gaten Matarazzo, Kieran Culkin, Glenn Close, Laverne Cox, Steve Buscemi, Woody Harrelson, Jim Parsons, Andy Serkis, Kathleen Turner, and Iman Vellani in the voice cast. It is reportedly the third adaptation of the novel with a few new characters.

Animal Farm’s projected opening weekend at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Pro’s long-range forecast, Animal Farm is aiming to earn a modest amount on its opening weekend at the North American box office. The film directed by Andy Serkis is currently tracking to earn between $5 million and $7 million on its opening weekend in North America. However, the film still has almost a month before its release, so that projections could change and it could have a better debut.

How does it compare to the opening weekends of Angel Studios’ recent animated releases?

The King of Kings and David were box-office successes, opening with much stronger collections. For the unversed, The King of Kings collected $19.3 million on its opening weekend, and David collected $22 million. Both were Biblical tales that performed well at the box office. Animal Farm clearly lacks the appeal, as per early estimates, and with competition at the box office, it will be hard for it to recreate the same magic.

What is Animal Farm about?

The story follows a rebellion sparked by the idea of equality, which slowly gets twisted as the pigs take control. As they tighten their grip, truth is manipulated, opposition is silenced, and the farm gradually turns into a harsh dictatorship—echoing Orwell’s warning about the dangers of absolute power. Animal Farm will be released on May 1.

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