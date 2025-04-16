The King of Kings stormed into theaters this past weekend against all odds and up against some formidable spiritual contenders but still managed to carve out a bit of box office history. Even with the trio of The Chosen: Last Supper chapters competing for the same faith-driven audience, this animated epic not only held its ground but soared past long-standing records. The King of Kings dethroned The Prince of Egypt decades after it set the benchmark, with a roaring $20 million domestic debut while marking the biggest opening ever for a biblical animated film, per Collider.

Critics Shrug, Audiences Roar

Audiences have made their voices heard loud and clear. Despite lukewarm reviews from critics, who’ve left it teetering at a modest 64% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film’s supporters have rallied with a glowing 98% audience score, earning it the coveted “Verified Hot” tag. It’s a classic case of critics saying one thing while crowds say another, and this time, the crowd is winning.

With Easter on the horizon, The King of Kings‘ momentum shows no signs of slowing. Projections suggest it might ultimately outpace The Chosen: Last Supper trilogy in total domestic earnings, which is no small feat considering the fifth season alone has already contributed over $35 million to the franchise’s $100 million haul.

The King of Kings’ A+ CinemaScore

Interestingly, the movie now joins a rare club: Only about 120 films in history have earned a perfect A+ CinemaScore on opening night, and even fewer are animated—fewer still are non-Pixar. It’s clear that faith-based audiences when moved, turn out in force and stay vocal. Just ask the makers of The Chosen, whose installments continue to ride high on near-flawless viewer ratings, two at 99% and one closely trailing at 98%.

The film’s powerful resonance isn’t just emotional. It’s also star-powered. Led by Oscar Isaac as Jesus, the voice cast features a constellation of names like Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman, Mark Hamill, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Forest Whitaker, and rising star Roman Griffin Davis. Under the direction of Seong-ho Jang, animated biblical story isn’t just drawing crowds. It’s starting to look like a phenomenon.

