The animated Christian film The King of Kings, directed by Seong-ho Jang, was released in theatres this Friday. The movie will crush the industry’s projections in its opening weekend and might even set a new record for a Biblical animation. The animated feature might beat the three-day debut weekend collection of Val Kilmer and Sandra Bullock’s The Prince of Egypt. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The children’s book The Life of Our Lord inspires the film, featuring voices of Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman, Mark Hamill, Pierce Brosnan, Roman Griffin Davis, Forest Whitaker, Ben Kingsley, and Oscar Isaac. On the other hand, The Prince of Egypt follows the story of Moses, from being the Prince of Egypt to a prophet chosen by God, featuring an ensemble voice cast. It included Val Kilmer, Ralph Fiennes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sandra Bullock, Jeff Goldblum, Danny Glover, Patrick Stewart, Helen Mirren, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. The movie was released in 1998.

The Prince of Egypt collected $14.5 million on its opening weekend. Now, according to Luiz Fernando’s data, The King of Kings collected $7.01 million on its opening day on Friday. The film has opened in 3,200 theatres across North America. The film has reportedly registered Angel Studios’ biggest Friday opening day ever, including the $2 million from Thursday Previews.

The movie is expected to earn between $17 million and $23 million on its three-day opening weekend. Therefore, The King of Kings will surpass the $14.5 million opening weekend collection of The Prince of Egypt and become the biggest opening ever for a Biblical animation after 27 years. The 2025 release has been awarded an A+ on CinemaScore, and the Rotten Tomatoes ratings are also encouraging.

The critics gave it 63%, while the audience loved it more as they gave it a solid 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s story follows Charles Dickens, a young author who narrates the biography of Jesus Christ. Together, he and his son Walter embark on an adventure as the master storyteller engages the boy’s vivid imagination.

The King of Kings was released in the US on April 11.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

