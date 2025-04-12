Lucifer sequel L2: Empuraan enjoyed a run like no other in Malayalam cinema. It crossed the 100 crore mark within ten days of its theatrical journey. Despite all the favorable factors, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film will unfortunately fail to beat Manjummel Boys in the long race. Scroll below for day 16 box office update!

Another day, another decline!

The box office collections have now dropped to lakhs. On the third Thursday, it made earnings of 94 lakhs. It witnessed a steep decline of 93%, with only 16 lakhs coming in on day 16. The overall box office collections, including all languages, now stand at 103.28 crore.

L2: Empuraan vs Manjummel Boys (16-day comparison)

Manjummel Boys was slow but steady at the box office. It enjoyed a 6-week long run. In 16 days, the Soubin Shahir starrer had accumulated 50.72 crores. It is currently the highest-grossing Malayalam film with lifetime collections of 142 crores.

In comparison, L2: Empuraan is already 103% higher in 16 days. However, it has reached its saturation and will not be able to dethrone Manjummel Boy in its lifetime.

Budget Recovery

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran took a huge risk as they mounted their Mollywood film on a staggering budget of 180 crores. It has recovered only 57.37% of the budget so far. Despite achieving so many milestones, L2: Empuraan will unfortunately ends its box office run as a flop.

Worldwide Box Office

Check out the box office breakdown of 16 days:

India net- 103.28 crores

India gross- 121.87 crores

Overseas gross- 146 crores

Worldwide gross- 267.87 crores

More about L2: Empuraan

L2 is the second installment in the Lucifer franchise. It is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also plays a key role. The action thriller is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies, and Lyca Productions.

The ensemble cast features Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

