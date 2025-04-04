The Malayalam movie Machante Maalakha, featuring Soubin Shahir and Namitha Pramod, is ready to reach OTT. The comedy-drama, which ran in the theatres, is now set for a digital release. Viewers who could not watch the film in cinemas could now view it from their homes.

Directed by Boban Samuel, Machante Maalakha was well-received by audiences for its engaging storyline and riveting performances. The movie, which hit theaters on February 27, 2025, will now be streaming. So, where can you stream it? Let’s see.

Machante Maalakha OTT Release Date & Platform

The makers have confirmed that Machante Maalakha will stream exclusively on manoramaMAX. The film is scheduled to premiere on the platform on April 4, 2025. To announce the digital release, manoramaMAX took to Instagram, sharing the film’s poster along with the premiere date.

Originally in Malayalam, the post roughly translates to, “The family film ‘Machante Maalakha’, directed by Boban Samuel and starring Soubin Shahir and Namita Pramod, will be released on Manorama Max from April 4th.”

Malayalam movie lovers who missed it in theaters can now enjoy the film on OTT. With its romance, humor, and drama mix, Machante Maalakha promises to be a wholesome entertainer for family audiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by manoramaMAX (@manoramamax)

What’s The Story Of Machante Maalakha About?

The movie revolves around Sajeevan, a KSRTC bus conductor who falls in love with Bijimol, a regular bus passenger. Their daily interactions on the bus slowly turn into a love story, leading to a wedding. However, their married life doesn’t go as smoothly as expected, bringing unexpected twists.

Along with an extensive supporting cast comprising Dhyan Sreenivasan, Dileesh Pothan, Shanthi Krishna, and Lal Jose, this has come up with a fresh take on relationships. If you enjoy lighthearted, feel-good Malayalam films, this one should be on your must-watch list.

Check out the trailer of Machante Maalakha below:

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: HIT 3: Is Tamil Actor Karthi Joining Nani In Highly-Anticipated Cop Thriller?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News