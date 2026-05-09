Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is 11 days away from its premieres, but has already started making noise at the box office. Backed by immense hype on the ground, the film is receiving a fantastic response in the limited advance booking globally. As per the recent update, the threequel has opened to an impressive response in the USA, selling 1,000 tickets in less than 100 hours. Keep reading for a detailed report!

For Mollywood films, the biggest overseas market is the Middle East countries, and it is only in the last few years that the USA has become a crucial contributor to Mollywood. Of course, the reception is unlike that of Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood films, but some recent big hits have still done really well in the USA. And now, with the Drishyam threequel being one of the biggest ever releases of Malayalam cinema, expectations are high.

Drishyam 3’s pre-sales open on a high note in the USA

Riding on the brand value of the Drishyam franchise and Mohanlal’s stardom, Drishyam 3 has opened to a flyer in pre-sales. With premieres scheduled for May 20, the audience is showing great enthusiasm for booking tickets. According to the latest update (9:20 am IST), the film has sold 1,000 tickets for the USA premieres. To reach the mark, it took 97 hours.

By selling 1,000 tickets in 97 hours, Drishyam 3 has become the second-fastest Malayalam film to do so, after L2: Empuraan. In terms of collections, the film has grossed close to $15K (14.16 lakh) at the USA box office through pre-sales of premieres. Speaking about the advance booking for the entire opening weekend in the USA, the film has already crossed the $25K mark, as officially shared by Prathyangira Cinemas, the USA distributor of the Mohanlal starrer.

Fantastic response in limited pre-sales

At the worldwide box office, the Mohanlal starrer has grossed over 2 crore in opening-day pre-sales (including premiere shows), indicating strong hype for the film. It includes more contributions from the overseas market, as only fan shows are open in Kerala for now. Such numbers are coming from limited shows, so one can imagine the madness once full-fledged bookings open.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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