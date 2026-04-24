Drishyam 3 is easily the most-awaited Malayalam release of 2026. Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, the film carries tremendous potential, and don’t be surprised if almost every existing record of Mollywood gets broken at the box office. It also marks the reunion of the winning pair, Lalettan and director Jeethu Joseph, thereby setting high expectations, and fans expect them to deliver a hat-trick of successful films.

Impressive track record of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph

If we talk about only theatrical releases, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph have collaborated twice before. Their debut collaboration was Drishyam (2013). Mounted on a reported budget of 5 crore, it scored over 40 crore gross (estimates) at the Indian box office, thus emerging as a massive success. The first Drishyam installment launched the duo’s success journey, which continued with their second collaboration.

After Drishyam, they collaborated again on Neru. Neru was released in 2023 and reportedly made on a budget of 12 crore. Against this cost, it amassed a solid 44.83 crore net (52.89 crore gross) at the Indian box office, making it a big success.

The duo is set for a hat-trick of success

As we can see, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph have been unbeatable together, enjoying a success ratio of 100%. Now, they are gearing up for their third theatrical release together, Drishyam 3. Given the extraordinary pre-release buzz, the Drishyam threequel is targeting a record-breaking start, and with the duo’s track record, it’s most likely to enjoy positive word of mouth.

If Drishyam 3‘s word of mouth turns out like the previous two installments or Thudarum, the sky’s the limit at the Indian box office. This time, it won’t be limited to just the Kerala market, as the franchise’s popularity is expected to attract moolah from other regions as well. So, the duo is all set to deliver a hat-trick of successful films together at the Indian box office.

More about the film

The Drishyam threequel also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil in key roles. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on May 21.

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