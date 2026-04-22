There’s a version of The Boys‘ series ending that feels almost inevitable. Homelander is finally brought down, Vought International is disbanded, Butcher redeems himself and sacrifices himself to save the group, Starlight becomes the moral center whom the entire world rallies behind, Frenchie and Kimiko flee to a remote island in the Pacific. It’s neat, emotional, and easy to cheer for.

And that’s exactly why it shouldn’t happen. A clean, satisfying finale would go against everything The boys has built over the years. This isn’t a story about simple victories; it’s about systems that don’t break that easily. The series finale of The Boys season 5 is scheduled to release on May 20, 2026.

The System Is The Villain of The Boys, Not Just Homelander

The Boys has never been about a central villain. Homelander (Anthony Starr), as loathsome as he is, is still just one man. What he represents matters more, He is literally and figuratively a product (in the words of Giancarlo Esposito’s Stan Edgar) of a machine that manufactures power and monetizes fear.

Even if he is vanquished, the system that built him will still stand. It would produce the next version, which would probably be more palatable but no less dangerous.

Billy Butcher Was Never Meant To Be Saved

Right from the first episode, we have seen Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) walking a fine line between vengeance and self-destruction. The line became thinner over time, and now, he has stopped pretending there is a difference. So a last-minute redemption would not sit well with the audience. It may be that his noble sacrifice is written into the finale, but it would not make sense for a show that has consistently resisted emotional closure. A more honest ending would deny him redemption, even if fans of the character would hate that.

The Ending Should Leave Something Broken

What The Boys does best is to deny the viewers the relief they have been trained (by other, less compelling shows) to expect. So if there is a victory for the titular boys, it should feel incomplete or bitter. They have been waging war against Homelander and Vought, after all, and even victors are left nursing wounds and carrying the psychological damage in the wake of battles.

If Homelander falls, which seems likely, it should not fix everything immediately. As we have established, he is just a small cog in the Vought machine (albeit one with inflated fame). The point here is not to be bleak just for the sake of it. It is to be consistent with a story that has insisted that systems don’t change overnight just because a few brave individuals fought back.

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