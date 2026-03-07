The Boys, one of the legendary series introduced by Amazon Prime, is gearing up for its final chapter. While it feels like a sad farewell, the creators behind the show have come up with a plot that won’t leave its fans on a low note. The hit Prime Video superhero satire will wrap up its story in Season 5, setting up a massive showdown between The Boys and The Seven. With several familiar faces returning and a few surprising additions, the final season is expected to raise the stakes higher than ever. Here’s a look at every major character confirmed to appear in The Boys Season 5, which is set to premiere on April 8, 2026.

The Boys Team Returning In Season 5

Billy Butcher

Played by Karl Urban, Billy Butcher is the leader of The Boys. As seen in the trailer, we can hope Butcher will be at his most ruthless self this time. Now that he has superpowers, he will use them the way he wishes to. Having a bloodthirst for Homelander and other Supes, he won’t stop until many are killed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karl Urban (@karlurban)

Hughie Campbell

The character of Hughie Campbell is played by Jack Quaid. The first teaser trailer showed him trapped in the Freedom Camp. However, he might soon be joined by some other unexpected characters. It should be noted that since the first time Hughie appeared in the series, he has become much more mature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon MGM Studios (@amazonmgmstudios)

Mother’s Milk aka M.M.

Laz Alonso’s M.M. will be a subsequent character and a much-needed ally of Butcher. He is one of the most important members of The Boys. It is expected that Mother’s Milk will be another character imprisoned in Freedom Camp, put under the strict regime of Homelander.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristian Sacca (@theartist_84)

Kimiko Miyashiro

Season 5 of The Boys brings a big surprise for the fans of Karen Fukuhara’s Kimiko. The character has always been one of the most powerful beings on The Boys team. However, the recently released trailer revealed that she now has the ability to speak. It should be noted that her talking abilities were teased in season 4 first.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon MGM Studios (@amazonmgmstudios)

Others from The Boys team joining the final season are Tomer Capone’s Frenchie, Erin Moriarty’s Annie January, aka Starlight, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Joe Kessler.

Vought Members Confirmed For The Boys Season 5

For those unfamiliar, Vought International is the powerful corporation behind most superheroes in The Boys. The company markets Supes as global celebrities while secretly controlling them and covering up their crimes.

Homelander

Homelander is obviously coming for one final battle. Antony Starr’s character will be on a whole new quest, not just hungry for power but having a thirst for Butcher’s blood. He has new schemes to introduce some old characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pups Without Borders (@pupswithoutborders)

A-Train

Jessie T. Usher’s A-Train gave a huge surprise toward the end of The Boys Season 5 trailer. It looks like he will be joining the good guys this time. What’s exactly going on in his mind, only The Boys Season 5 will tell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mizuri (@mizuriau)

Soldier Boy

The brilliant Jensen Ackles is all set to reprise his role of Soldier Boy. Teaming up with his son, Homelander, the two will seemingly be on a hunt for The Boys, especially Billy Butcher.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE BOYS (@theboystv)

Other Key Characters Returning To The Story

Joining them will be The Deep, played by Chace Crawford; Nathan Mitchell’s Black Noir II; Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett; as well as Ryan Butcher, who will be played by Cameron Crovetti. Other intriguing characters from The Vought joining The Boys Season 5 are Sister Sage, Firecracker, Stan Edgar, The Legend, and Bombsight.

Moreover, it should be noted that The Boys Season 5 is supposed to be a big Supernatural reunion. Besides Ackles’s Soldier Boy, the upcoming season will also star Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, whose roles have not been divulged yet.

The Boys Season 5 Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Boys Season 5: Every Villain Confirmed For The Dark, Satirical Superhero Drama Series’ Final Outing – From Homelander To Firecracker

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News