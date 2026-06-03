Yaad rakhna, jab poora police apun ke picchu tha, apun idhar Taj Mahal mein Shehenshah ban ke baitha tha, say two unapologetic men to each other! And this is where the Raakh trailer turns hauntingly real! Some stories don’t need jump scares to terrify you. They simply need to remind you that the monsters were real.

Inspired by one of India’s most chilling criminal cases, the series takes audiences back to 1978, when the disappearance and murder of two teenagers shook the nation and triggered one of the biggest manhunts in Indian criminal history. And if the trailer is anything to go by, this isn’t interested in being just another crime thriller. It wants to be an unsettling deep dive into evil itself.

The nearly three-minute tease wastes no time establishing its premise. Delhi feels suffocating. The tension is visible as it walks towards a tragedy whose outcome is already known but whose horrors still sting decades later. At the center of this darkness stands Ali Fazal, and what a commanding presence he is.

Playing the officer determined to crack the case, Fazal is promising an intensity that immediately draws attention. There are no heroic entry shots or larger-than-life dialogues. Instead, there is conviction. The trailer positions him as a man carrying the burden of justice on his shoulders, desperate to bring closure to a city living in fear.

But what truly elevates the trailer is its refusal to glamorize the criminals. The chilling dialogues send a shiver down your spine, not because they sound cool, but because they reflect the disturbing arrogance of men who believed they would be untouched by the law. The series appears determined to expose that mindset rather than celebrate it.

Visually, Raakh looks stunning in the darkest possible way. The supporting cast, including Sonali Bendre, leaves a strong impression despite limited screen time in the trailer. Every character appears to serve a purpose in a narrative that is less about sensationalism and more about understanding how such a horrifying crime unfolded.

Raakh trailer is haunting without being manipulative. Thrilling without being exploitative. And emotionally gripping without being melodramatic. If the series manages to maintain the tension, sensitivity, and narrative showcased in this trailer, Raakh could become one of the most compelling crime dramas of the year!

Raakh is a haunting crime investigation that begins with the disappearance and murder of two teenagers in Delhi. Set in 1978, when such brutality was rare and shocking, the series follows the relentless manhunt launched to track down the killers while exploring the disturbing psyche of the men behind the crime.

Check out the trailer here.

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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