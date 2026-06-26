Invincible Season 6 Update (Photo Credit â€“Instagram)



Fans of Invincible have reason to celebrate as Prime Video has officially renewed the hit animated superhero series for a sixth season, even before Season 5 has premiered. The announcement was made by creator Robert Kirkman during the Annecy International Animation Festival, confirming that Mark Graysonâ€™s story is far from over.

Why Prime Video Renewed Invincible For Season 6 Before Season 5 Releases

Based on the acclaimed comic book series created by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible follows teenager Mark Grayson as he learns to become a superhero under the shadow of his father, Omni-Man, according to Deadline. The early renewal reflects Prime Videoâ€™s confidence in the series and its growing popularity worldwide.

Invincible Season 6 Plot: What Could Happen Next for Mark Grayson?

Prime Video has not revealed any major storyline for season 6. The decision not to share the details is likely to avoid the spoilers for Season 5. With dozens of comic-book storylines still left to adapt, viewers can expect bigger threats, tougher choices, and further character development for Mark Grayson.

Jack Quaidâ€™s Invincible Character Explained

One of the biggest announcements accompanying the renewal was the addition of Jack Quaid to the voice cast. Quaid will voice Gravitator, also known as Chris, a gifted engineer who initially uses his talents for criminal activities before an encounter with Invincible changes his path.

Invincible Season 4 Ratings and Global Success Explained

The renewal follows a strong performance from Season 4, which reportedly became the most-watched season in the showâ€™s history. According to Skybound Entertainment, the series quickly won viewers’ attention, helping it reach the Top 10 in more than 50 territories and continuing to generate massive engagement across social media platforms. It also holds a perfect 100% criticsâ€™ score on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 87%.

Although Season 6 does not have an official release date, Season 5 is currently expected to premiere in 2027.

If Prime Video maintains its recent annual release schedule, Season 6 could arrive in 2028. The early renewal may help ensure a smoother production timeline and prevent long delays between seasons.

No new episode this week, so how about an everything we can tell you about Season 5 post pic.twitter.com/iuPaH3bbjc — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 29, 2026

Invincible Cast: Who Is Returning for Season 6?

The series is expected to continue featuring Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, and J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man. Additional casting announcements are likely to be revealed closer to Season 5â€™s release.

What Invincible Season 6 Means for the Future Of The Franchise?

With Season 6 officially confirmed, Prime Video has finally indicated its long-term commitment to the superhero drama. The renewal ensures that Mark Graysonâ€™s journey will continue beyond Season 5, giving fans even more chances to witness action, emotional storytelling, and comic-book adaptations that have made Invincible one of the platformâ€™s biggest animated hits and won hearts worldwide.

Watch Season 4 Trailer Here:

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