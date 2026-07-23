Prime Video’s Phoolan To Premiere AT TIFF 2026( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Prime Video’s upcoming original film Phoolam has received a major international boost ahead of its release. The Hindi action drama has been selected for a special presentation at the 51st edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), one of the world’s most recognized film festivals.

The 51st Toronto International Film Festival is scheduled to take place from September 10 to September 20, 2026. As part of the special presentation lineup, Phoolan will be screened on September 16 at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto.

What Is Phoolan About?

Written and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, Phoolan draws inspiration from I, Phoolan: The Autobiography of India’s Bandit Queen. The film focuses on a crucial chapter in the life of Phoolan Devi and follows a dramatic period when thousands of armed men reportedly surrounded a village in an attempt to capture and kill her.

Set in the heartland of India, Phoolan tells the story of an impoverished 17-year-old girl who became one of the most famous outlaws in Indian history and the target of 2,000 heavily armed men sent to kill her. The film captures a brutal 48-hour siege that defies the conventions of action cinema. The film traces the transformation of a young girl from a difficult background into one of the most talked-about figures in Indian history.

Phoolan Cast & Crew

Actress Sneha Kumari plays the title role in the film. The cast also includes Anurag Thakur, Vikram Pratap Singh, Aakash Dahiya, Prateek Pachori, and Dev Dutt Budholiya in important roles.

A Namah Pictures production, Phoolan is written and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta and produced by Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Kanwal Kohli, and Richie Mehta

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Ikka OTT Verdict Week 2: Sunny Deol & Akshaye Khanna Take Only 10 Days To Enter Top 5 Most-Viewed Netflix Originals Of 2026!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News