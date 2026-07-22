Chand Mera Dil OTT Verdict: 2nd Best Non-Netflix Debut Of The Year After Dhurandhar 2! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Dharma Productions surpasses expectations whenever it arrives with an intense romantic drama. Director Vivek Soni’s Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, has officially made its grand digital debut on JioHotstar. While the film arrived on the streaming platform following its theatrical lifecycle, its streaming debut has turned out to be an absolute magnet. At least, the numbers say that!

According to the official viewership, the passionate love story has registered the 2nd best non-Netflix debut of the year, outperforming virtually every major theatrical-to-digital and direct-to-OTT release except for JioHotstar’s Dhurandhar 2.

Chand Mera Dil OTT Verdict

Chand Mera Dil, in its debut week of streaming on JioHotstar, garnered a great viewership of 3.7 million, claiming the seventh spot in the list of the most-watched OTT assets in India for the week of July 13 – June 19, 2026, as per Ormax data. Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s sizzling chemistry has clearly struck a chord with the audience.

The only film that it could not overtake is the record-shattering action spy thriller Dhurandhar, which sits comfortably at the top with a massive 12.8 million views in its debut week. Backed by an infectious soundtrack and strong word-of-mouth among youth audiences, the Dharma film is well-positioned to maintain a steady viewership over its second week on JioHotstar.

Check out the debut week viewership of every single non-Netflix film of the year. These films have arrived on OTT platforms either after a theatrical run or as a direct release!

Dhurandhar 2 (JioHotstar): 12.8 Million Chand Mera Dil (JioHotstar): 3.7 Million Dhurandhar: Raw & Undekha (JioHotstar): 3.6 Million The RajaSaab (JioHotstar): 3.4 Million Dridam (JioHotstar): 3.3 Million Subedaar (Prime Video): 3.1 Million Vaazha 2 (JioHotstar): 2.7 Million The Kerala Story (Zee5): 2.3 Million System (Prime Video): 2.2 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

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