Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s courtroom drama System has struggled to match the high-octane energy and sharp legal wit required of a classic courtroom thriller. And despite having a stellar cast and a decent screenplay, the film fails to create a hard-hitting impact on the audience. Streaming on Prime Video, the film impressed, but not just enough to be honest!

Starring Sonakshi Sinha and Ashutosh Gowarikar as father and daughter, facing each other head-to-head in the courtroom, for a case that involves Jyotika as the culprit, the film was a victim of predictability! While it was evident that Jyotika must be the killer, the journey and the court case had to be more intriguing to create an impact!

System Ending Explained – Sonakshi Becomes A Part Of The Clan?

In the climax of System, Sonakshi Sinha’s Neha is being thanked by Sarika for not keeping the truth covered and not unmasking her in the courtroom! However, Sonakshi Sinha explains that she did not reveal her crime because she did not want Sarika’s daughter to be ashamed of her.

In the pre-climax, Sonakshi Sinha’s Neha is ashamed of her father, played by Ashutosh Gowariker. She draws a parallel and does not want Sarika’s daughter to be ashamed of her. But the real question is – Did Neha actually dismantle the corrupt corporate machine, or did she simply learn how to become its newest, most efficient member? Let’s put on our legal lenses and decode the ending of System and explore exactly where the film missed the mark!

The Final Reveal: A 10-Case Winning Streak

In its final sequence, Neha wins her 10th case in a row, cementing her position as a lawyer. On the surface, it’s painted as a classic, triumphant Bollywood ending – the idealistic daughter broke away from her father’s shadow and chose the side of justice. But did she?

Neha was fighting a murder case. But in reality, the film clearly reveals Jyotika as the murderer. While Sonakshi fought for the deceased Inaya’s death, she clearly chose not to reveal the murderer, which is Sarika! In a way, despite taking the moral ground, she did not side with justice, proving that the law is also gray, instead of being all white and black!

Yes, the bitter truth is that Neha did not break the wheel; she just learned how to turn it. The ending subtly implies that Neha’s 10-0 winning streak isn’t a testament to her pure, unadulterated talent, but rather a calculated strategy.

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